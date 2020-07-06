Tickets Available Now For ABT GARDENS FOR CONNOISEURS Tour

Tickets are on sale for the 36th annual Gardens for Connoisseurs Tour set for Saturday, Sept. 12 - Sunday, Sept. 13.

Benefiting the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the tour spotlights five private home gardens in the Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs areas. Featuring a range of styles and sizes - some professionally designed, others the work of the homeowner - the event will delight both green thumbs and the "garden curious" alike.

The event is traditionally held on Mother's Day weekend but was postponed because of the pandemic.

Tickets for the self-guided tour, held rain or shine each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., are on sale only at atlantabg.org and are $28 ($22 for Garden members). For information, visit atlantabg.org.

The mission of the Atlanta Botanical Garden is to develop and maintain plant collections for display, education, research, conservation and enjoyment. The Garden is located at 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE and open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. For information, visit atlantabg.org or phone 404-876-5859.



