Theatrical Outfit and Working Title Playwrights Present THE UNEXPECTED PLAY FESTIVAL

Theatrical Outfit and Working Title Playwrights have announced that they will present The Unexpected Play Festival. Performances run January 7, 14, 21, 28 2021 at 7PM.

The festival is a four-part series of digital readings of brand new plays by Atlanta playwrights in partnership with Working Title Playwrights.

To enable access to the whole community, all four of these readings are free of charge, but a VIP package can be added. Tickets to these one night only events are available in advance, and booking is strongly encouraged.

Check out the full lineup below!

Well-Intentioned White People

by Imani Vaughn-Jones

Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 7pm (VIP Pre-Show at 6:30pm)

Nia, a Black aspiring writer, and Topher, a white aspiring actor, work to find a way to navigate daily microviolence and the entertainment industry while trying to keep their marriage intact. Ripped directly from the headlines of 2020, Well-Intentioned White People explores police brutality, allyship, Blackness, and the inherent violence of whiteness.

Memorial Day

by Paul Donnelly

Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7pm (VIP Pre-Show at 6:30pm)

In 1992, a group of gay friends gather to celebrate life and escape the growing AIDS crisis; however, this proves hard for George who is a doctor working on the front lines of the pandemic. Memorial Day is a tender and beautiful play that takes a different look at the AIDS crisis and the resilience of its survivors.

Raising The Dead

by Erin K. Considine

Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 7pm (VIP Pre-Show at 6:30pm)

Harlowe and Myra are life long friends and neighbors until one of them makes the choice to leave: Permanently. Raising the Dead is a fresh new work that explores the power of loss, love, and strong female friendship.

Pearl

by Sonhara Eastman

Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 7pm (VIP Pre-Show at 6:30pm)

When a biracial woman is thrown into a battle to save her late mother's land, she is forced to interact with the father she's never met. Pearl is a timely new play that explores the power of legacy in an America that is stacked against race and sex.

