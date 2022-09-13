Theatrical Outfit Announces New Managing Director Vanya Foote

Theatrical Outfit has announced that after a nation-wide search, Vanya Foote has been named the new Managing Director at the company. Working in partnership with Artistic Director Matt Torney, Foote will lead TO as it continues to grow its mission of starting the conversations that matter in the heart of Downtown Atlanta - fueled by Mainstage Productions, the new works program Made In Atlanta, and ever expanding community outreach.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Theatrical Outfit as Managing Director," says Foote. "Since moving to Atlanta in 2017, I have followed TO's work and have been consistently impressed with their commitment to their vision and values. Their mission manifests both onstage and throughout the Downtown community impacting the theater industry on a larger scale. I look forward to bringing my experience to TO in collaboration with the talented staff and dedicated Board of Trustees to support the long-term vision and growth of this incredible organization."

Foote moved to Atlanta in 2017 with her family to serve as the Executive Director of the Atlanta Chamber Players, the region's premier chamber orchestra with a nearly 50-year history of performing traditional and contemporary works featuring unique instrumentations, and with a long-standing commitment to commissioning new works. Prior to this, she worked extensively in theatre. Foote was the Assistant General Manager at the McCarter Theatre - the Tony Award winning regional theatre in New Jersey with strong ties to NYC. She also managed logistics for large scale opera tours throughout the state of Virginia as the Company Manager of Virginia Opera.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vanya to Theatrical Outfit and are excited by the amazing breadth of producing and management experience she brings to the company," says Torney. "At a time when we are expanding our programming to include commissions, co-productions, artist residencies, and more live music at the Balzer Theatre, Vanya's skills are going to be crucial to our next steps as a company. Throughout the search process, the staff and Board of Trusties were impressed by both her kindness and her integrity, which align powerfully with the inclusive culture we are building at the theatre."

