Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatrical Outfit Announces New Managing Director Vanya Foote

Foote will lead TO as it continues to grow its mission of starting the conversations that matter in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.

Register for Atlanta News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022 Â 

Theatrical Outfit Announces New Managing Director Vanya Foote

Theatrical Outfit has announced that after a nation-wide search, Vanya Foote has been named the new Managing Director at the company. Working in partnership with Artistic Director Matt Torney, Foote will lead TO as it continues to grow its mission of starting the conversations that matter in the heart of Downtown Atlanta - fueled by Mainstage Productions, the new works program Made In Atlanta, and ever expanding community outreach.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Theatrical Outfit as Managing Director," says Foote. "Since moving to Atlanta in 2017, I have followed TO's work and have been consistently impressed with their commitment to their vision and values. Their mission manifests both onstage and throughout the Downtown community impacting the theater industry on a larger scale. I look forward to bringing my experience to TO in collaboration with the talented staff and dedicated Board of Trustees to support the long-term vision and growth of this incredible organization."

Foote moved to Atlanta in 2017 with her family to serve as the Executive Director of the Atlanta Chamber Players, the region's premier chamber orchestra with a nearly 50-year history of performing traditional and contemporary works featuring unique instrumentations, and with a long-standing commitment to commissioning new works. Prior to this, she worked extensively in theatre. Foote was the Assistant General Manager at the McCarter Theatre - the Tony Award winning regional theatre in New Jersey with strong ties to NYC. She also managed logistics for large scale opera tours throughout the state of Virginia as the Company Manager of Virginia Opera.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vanya to Theatrical Outfit and are excited by the amazing breadth of producing and management experience she brings to the company," says Torney. "At a time when we are expanding our programming to include commissions, co-productions, artist residencies, and more live music at the Balzer Theatre, Vanya's skills are going to be crucial to our next steps as a company. Throughout the search process, the staff and Board of Trusties were impressed by both her kindness and her integrity, which align powerfully with the inclusive culture we are building at the theatre."

Vanya is thrilled to join Theatrical Outfit as their new Managing Director. She moved to the metro-Atlanta area in 2017 and lives in Smyrna, GA with her husband, Dave, and son, August. Prior to joining Theatrical Outfit, she served as Executive Director of the Atlanta Chamber Players, the region's premier chamber orchestra with a nearly 50-year history of performing traditional and contemporary works featuring unique instrumentations, and with a long-standing commitment to commissioning new works. Throughout her career, Vanya has held senior roles as the Company Manager at both The Weston Theatre Company (Weston, VT) & Virginia Opera (Norfolk, VA), and served as the Assistant General Manager at McCarter Theatre Center (Princeton, NJ). She has grown to specialize in operations management,

nonprofit accounting, grant writing, event planning, contract negotiations, and artist hospitality. Vanya holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre from Susquehanna University (Selinsgrove, PA) and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Theatre

Management from Florida State University (Tallahassee, FL). Vanya also serves as President of the Smyrna Arts Council, Board Member of the Smyrna Education Foundation, citizen member of the City of Smyrna Arts & Culture Task Force and was a member of the Atlanta Regional Commission's 2018 Arts Leaders of Metro Atlanta class.

Theatrical Outfit is proud to be Atlanta's second-oldest professional theatre, pursuing a mission to produce world-class theatre that starts the conversations that matter and helps create a community grounded in justice, equity, and dignity. We believe in authentic storytelling that creates a place to have conversations about topics that are relevant to our lives; produces unforgettable artistic experiences; and strives to reconcile the complex past of the South with an equitable future. We invest in Atlanta by telling the unique stories of our city; respecting its rich history while laying the foundation for its future; and contributing to an inclusive and strong community. We live our values by affording equity and dignity to each person in our community; honoring the legacy of our city, our space, and our art form; and serving and supporting those in need. Visit theatricaloutfit.org for more information.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


COMPANY to Open at Kennesaw State University This WeekCOMPANY to Open at Kennesaw State University This Week
September 13, 2022

Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will present 'Company' September 14-18 at the Stillwell Theater. 'Company' takes us on Bobby's journey as the couples around him ponder his singlehood and encourage him to find a mate.
Savannah Rep's THE CHRISTIANS Opens This WeekSavannah Rep's THE CHRISTIANS Opens This Week
September 13, 2022

Lucas Hnath's The Christians brings to Savannah Rep the deeply theatrical story of Pastor Paul, whose church was nothing more than a modest storefront twenty years ago. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands. Today should be a day of celebration. But Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church's belief. This is a wholly original play about faith in America - and the trouble with changing your mind.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16Lindsey Stirling Announces SNOW WALTZ CHRISTMAS TOUR; Tickets On Sale Friday, September 16
September 12, 2022

Award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling has announced her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she'll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. Beginning in Grand Prairie, TX on November 17th and culminating in a special show on December 23rd in Los Angeles, the 25+ run of dates sees Stirling performing in San Antonio, Orlando, Newark, Milwaukee and more.