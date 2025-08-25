The Michael O'Neal Singers Will Celebrate Broadway's Golden Age

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Michael O'Neal Singers will open their 2025/26 season with a vibrant celebration of Broadway's Golden Age on Sunday, October 12 at 3:00 PM at Roswell United Methodist Church. Joining MOS for this unforgettable afternoon is the acclaimed Tyrone Jackson Trio, bringing their artistry and energy to some of the most cherished music ever written for the stage. Known for their inventive jazz interpretations and seamless interplay, the trio adds a fresh, dynamic dimension to the concert experience.

From the sweeping romance of South Pacific to the rousing optimism of The Music Man, Broadway's Golden Age continues to captivate audiences. This era, spanning from the mid-1940s through the early 1960s, produced shows filled with unforgettable melodies and timeless themes that still speak to us today.

The concert program will feature music from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, My Fair Lady, Camelot, The Music Man, and The Sound of Music. These songs, crafted by legendary composers and lyricists such as Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, and Meredith Willson, are as moving and relevant now as when they first graced the Broadway stage. They remind us of the strength found in community, the joy of love, the complexity of human choices, and the resilience of the human spirit.

"We invite audiences to come not only for the nostalgia these songs may bring, but also to experience them with fresh ears," said Holly Mulcahy, Executive Director of The Michael O'Neal Singers. "The Golden Age of Broadway offers us stories and music that are timeless, uplifting, and deeply human."

This concert launches a season inspired by light, resilience, and renewal. MOS is also pleased to announce that beginning with this season, there will be no ticket fees, making it easier than ever to share in the joy of live performance.