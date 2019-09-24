The Atlanta Shakespeare Company At The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents JULIUS CAESAR

The Ides of March are come. The Tavern stage becomes ancient Rome in order to tell this unforgettable story of political intrigue, ambition, betrayal, conspiracy and murder.

Was Caesar a god, a tyrant or just a man? Can murder ever be honorable? Full of some of the most famous speeches and poetry in the English language, lend us your ears. Experience Julius Caesar.

Join the cast and crew members for a lively Q&A session on Q&A on Sunday October 13, 2019

A powerful faction fears the growing strength of Julius Caesar in republican Rome. As he walks to the festival games, a soothsayer warns him of the Ides of March. On a stormy night, Cassius and Casca visit Marcus Brutus, who must be won to the rebel party. He receives them and other conspirators in his garden, and Caesar's murder is planned for the next morning. Portia, wife of Brutus, observes his unrest.

Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, seeks to prevent her husband from going to the Capitol, but he does so, and upon the Ides of March is stabbed to death. Brutus, in the Forum, tells the mob his reasons; then Mark Antony, permitted to speak as Caesar's friend, rouses the people of Rome in a speech of searching and calculated irony and passion. Antony, Caesar's great-nephew Octavius and the feeble Lepidus form a triumvirate against the conspirators. Brutus and the firebrand Cassius quarrel in their camp at Sardis; the quarrel is resolved, and Cassius learns that Portia, wife of Brutus, has committed suicide in Rome. The meeting of the armies will be at Philippi; the ghost of Caesar appears to Brutus, saying that he also will be there.

Cassius, believing the final battle to be lost, orders his servants to stab him; Brutus falls on his own sword; and Antony speaks the epitaph over his foe:

This was the noblest Roman of them all.

All the conspirators save only he

Did that they did in envy of great Caesar.

-The Pocket Companion to Shakespeare's Plays by J C Trewin

Food and Beverage Service: The Tavern opens one hour and fifteen minutes before the performance for food and beverage service. Chef for a Night Catering provides a British-pub-style menu for dinner. The Tavern has beer, wine, coffee, tea, soft drinks, bottle beer and draft beers on tap.

Seating and Box Office: Seating is done on a "first come, first served" basis within each designated section (Main Floor, Box Seats, Balcony). Table seating is limited however all seats can accommodate food and beverages. For tickets or more information, call or email The Tavern Box Office at 404.874.5299 x 0 or boxoffice@shakespearetavern.com or buy tickets online at www.shakespearetavern.com





