TRASH DAY to be Presented by Out of the Box Theatre in August

Get ready to laugh until your sides ache and then perhaps feel an uncontrollable urge to clean your own garage! Out of Box Theatre will present the return of "Trash Day," Dave Lauby's critically acclaimed play, crowned the 2014 Metro Atlanta Theatre Award winner for Best Original Work. This is the show that proves life's messiest moments are often the funniest.

"Trash Day" invites audiences into the wonderfully cluttered world of MawMaw and PawPaw Wolley, a couple whose deep affection for "stuff" has led to their home being condemned. With only thirty days before demolition, this delightfully cantankerous duo, alongside their frazzled daughter Glenda and beanie-baby-loving grandson James (Jackson!), must navigate a whirlwind of city officials, nosy neighbors, and a whole lot of hilarious chaos. As playwright Dave Lauby reveals, the Wolleys are inspired by real-life neighbors whose lives were "always drama, always strife, always trouble, and they were always having the time of their lives."

This fast-paced comedy is packed with "snappy insults and grudging affection" that will make you "like, even love them," as one critic noted. From squealing kittens and slithering snakes to blasting shotguns and whining teenagers (and yes, even Waffle the cat!), "Trash Day" delivers a "wicked sense of humor" that's perfectly aligned with the unique "Out of Box" feeling. It's a show so authentically messy, it might just inspire you to go home and clear out your own clutter!

The original production was lauded for its stellar ensemble, and this return engagement promises to captivate. Leading the charge is Reed Epley as James Fagot, returning to the stage after a successful national tour of Peter Pan. Meghan Hellrung debuts as Allegrae Aubrey (whose teenage "barfy" reaction to the Wolley's carport is hilariously relatable). Carolyn Choe and Zip Rampy return to the OOB stage as MawMaw and PawPaw along with Jessie Keipers as Glenda, and Travis Young as Ray Ornellas. The cast is rounded off with Cody Borah as Mike Aubrey, Loren Collins as Askay, Summer McCusker as J.R., Calla Thompson as Bully 1, Henry Maloney as Aaron, and Abbie Getty as J.R.'s Mom.

"Bringing 'Trash Day' back to our stage feels like a homecoming, not just for me personally, but for Out of Box Theatre," says Carolyn Choe. "This play finds the extraordinary in the ordinary, the laughter in the chaos, and the love in the mess. It's truly a celebration of those wonderfully imperfect families we all know and love. We can't wait to welcome our audience back for an evening of pure, unadulterated fun."