THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse in August

The production runs August 5 - Sept 3, 2023.
POPULAR
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged). The production runs August 5 - Sept 3, 2023, and is directed by Charlie T. Thomas.
$15 General Admission Preview Aug 3, 2023
$20 General Admission Preview Aug 4, 2023
An irreverent, hilarious, high-speed romp through all 37 of the Bard's plays (and 154 sonnets) in two hours! Titus Andronicus becomes a cooking show, all the Histories are performed as a football game, and we go NUTS with Hamlet. All of this performed by THREE ACTORS. It took ASC, with hundreds of actors, 26 years to complete Shakespeare's works the first time (this last time through, it only took us 8!) These three nerds will do 'em all in an evening. Show offs.
Join in for a post show Q&A on Sunday August 13, 2023.
Director- Charlie T. Thomas
Stage Manager – Nick Faircloth
Assistant Stage Manager - Mila Bolash
Dresser- Cameryn Richardson
Costume Design and Construction - Anne' Carole Butler and Clint Horne
Lighting Designer - Mary Ruth Ralston
Original Sound Design by Sean Kelley
Sound Technician & Supplemental Sound Design- Daryel T Monson
Fight Choreographer - Mary Ruth Ralston
Ensemble:
O’Neil Delapenha (he/him)
Ebony Jerry (she/her)
Trevor Perry (they/them)
Understudies: Charlie Thomas, Cameryn Richardson and Daryel Monson
Videos
|THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND at Horizon Theatre
Horizon Theatre Company (7/07-8/06)
|The Wake
Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern (8/13-8/27)PHOTOS
|The Last Night of Ballyhoo
The Lionheart Theatre Company (12/07-12/17)
|The Nerd
The Lionheart Theatre Company (9/08-9/24)
|The Bench, A Homeless Love Story
CRCA Black Box Theater (8/04-8/06)
|The Drowsy Chaperone
The New Depot Players (7/20-7/30)PHOTOS CAST
|A Midsummer Night's Dream
Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse (7/06-7/30)
|The Definition Association
Push Push Arts (8/18-8/20)VIDEOS
|Franklin Pond Summer Finale Showcase
Franklin Pond Chamber Music (7/30-7/30)
|2023 Essential Theatre Play Festival
Essential Theatre (8/11-9/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You