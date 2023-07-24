THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse in August

The production runs August 5 - Sept 3, 2023.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 4 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse in August

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged). The production runs August 5 - Sept 3, 2023, and is directed by Charlie T. Thomas.

Tickets:

$15 General Admission Preview Aug 3, 2023

$20 General Admission Preview Aug 4, 2023

An irreverent, hilarious, high-speed romp through all 37 of the Bard's plays (and 154 sonnets) in two hours! Titus Andronicus becomes a cooking show,  all the Histories are performed as a football game, and we go NUTS with Hamlet. All of this performed by THREE ACTORS. It took ASC, with hundreds of actors, 26 years to complete Shakespeare's works the first time (this last time through, it only took us 8!) These three nerds will do 'em all in an evening. Show offs.

Join in for a post show Q&A on Sunday August 13, 2023.

Cast & Crew:

Director- Charlie T. Thomas

Stage Manager – Nick Faircloth 

Assistant Stage Manager - Mila Bolash

Dresser- Cameryn Richardson

Costume Design and Construction - Anne' Carole Butler and Clint Horne

Lighting Designer - Mary Ruth Ralston

Original Sound Design by Sean Kelley

Sound Technician & Supplemental Sound Design- Daryel T Monson
Fight Choreographer - Mary Ruth Ralston 

Ensemble:

O’Neil Delapenha (he/him)

Ebony Jerry (she/her) 

Trevor Perry (they/them)

Understudies: Charlie Thomas, Cameryn Richardson and Daryel Monson




RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette to Premiere New Show in August Photo
Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette to Premiere New Show in August

Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette will premiere a new show on Friday, August 11, titled Murder on a White Lotus Wednesday. The show is an original comedy spoofing the popular television shows White Lotus and the Addams Family hit Wednesday.

2
ENGLISH Comes to the Alliance Theatre Next Month Photo
ENGLISH Comes to the Alliance Theatre Next Month

The Alliance Theatre has announced the cast of its upcoming regional premiere of ENGLISH. Winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Alliance’s production will be directed by Iranian theatre & film director, choreographer, and writer, Shadi Ghaheri, who is now based in New York City.  

3
Mike Schatz to Present THE REVERSE COWBOYS SEX THERAPY & VARIETY SHOW at Dads Garage T Photo
Mike Schatz to Present THE REVERSE COWBOY'S SEX THERAPY & VARIETY SHOW at Dad's Garage Theatre

Mike Schatz debuts his original production, The Reverse Cowboy's Sex Therapy & Variety Show, at Dad's Garage Theatre. Join the hilarious and educational journey as boundaries are pushed and misunderstandings are examined.

4
Ballets With A Twist Announces Fall 2023 Touring Season Photo
Ballets With A Twist Announces Fall 2023 Touring Season

New York City-based Ballets with a Twist has announced its fall touring season to Arkansas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE HOUSE THAT WILL NOT STAND at Horizon Theatre
Horizon Theatre Company (7/07-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wake
Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern (8/13-8/27)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Last Night of Ballyhoo
The Lionheart Theatre Company (12/07-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
The Lionheart Theatre Company (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bench, A Homeless Love Story
CRCA Black Box Theater (8/04-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Drowsy Chaperone
The New Depot Players (7/20-7/30)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse (7/06-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Definition Association
Push Push Arts (8/18-8/20)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Franklin Pond Summer Finale Showcase
Franklin Pond Chamber Music (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2023 Essential Theatre Play Festival
Essential Theatre (8/11-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You