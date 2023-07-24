THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse in August

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged). The production runs August 5 - Sept 3, 2023, and is directed by Charlie T. Thomas.

Tickets:

$15 General Admission Preview Aug 3, 2023

$20 General Admission Preview Aug 4, 2023

An irreverent, hilarious, high-speed romp through all 37 of the Bard's plays (and 154 sonnets) in two hours! Titus Andronicus becomes a cooking show, all the Histories are performed as a football game, and we go NUTS with Hamlet. All of this performed by THREE ACTORS. It took ASC, with hundreds of actors, 26 years to complete Shakespeare's works the first time (this last time through, it only took us 8!) These three nerds will do 'em all in an evening. Show offs.

Join in for a post show Q&A on Sunday August 13, 2023.

Cast & Crew:

Director- Charlie T. Thomas

Stage Manager – Nick Faircloth

Assistant Stage Manager - Mila Bolash

Dresser- Cameryn Richardson

Costume Design and Construction - Anne' Carole Butler and Clint Horne

Lighting Designer - Mary Ruth Ralston

Original Sound Design by Sean Kelley

Sound Technician & Supplemental Sound Design- Daryel T Monson

Fight Choreographer - Mary Ruth Ralston

Ensemble:

O’Neil Delapenha (he/him)

Ebony Jerry (she/her)

Trevor Perry (they/them)

Understudies: Charlie Thomas, Cameryn Richardson and Daryel Monson