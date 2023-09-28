THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Marietta Theatre Company in October

Performances run October 27 – November 11.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Marietta Theatre Company will present its final show of the 2023 season, winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box.

"There is something so incredibly magnetic about remembering what it felt like to be a tween again. It's a tough age but the lessons we learn at this age stick with us for the rest of our lives. This musical really captured the pressures of fitting in, standing out, and the desire to be a winner in such a funny and touching way - and our cast is second to none It's a can't miss!", director Rachel Rudd shared.

The cast includes Atlanta-based talent Stephanie Earle, Madison Willits, Zander Krenger, Shane Murphy, Rebecca VanKirk, Bekah Medford, Andrew Goodall, Josh Baldwin, Heather Schutz, and Adam Sechelski.

In Marietta Theatre Company's intimate tables-only format, VIP tables for 4 ($135) include a bottle of wine, Regular Tables for 4 are $110, and High-Top Tables for 2 are $60. This show is expected to sell out, so buy your table now at Click Here.




