Synchronicity Theatre Wraps Season With Valeka Jessica's I'M A MOTHERF*#%ING SUPER STAR: SO WHERE ARE MY BABIES?

Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre wraps a year of safe, live production, with the fourth installment in this season's is Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Synchronicity has safely and successfully stayed open, while leaning into mission to uplift voices, put artists to work, and provide space for new work to be developed. Synchronicity has supported three Stripped Bare projects both On the Screen and live In the Theatre this season, and the fourth project will be presented on June 30, 2021.

Valeka Jessica's I'm a Motherf*#%ing Super Star: So Where Are My Babies? was originally scheduled for May 2020, but was re-scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances are free and open to the public, but require reservations. Please go to synchrotheatre.com to reserve tickets and for more information. Complete performance description is below.

Stripped Bare focuses on projects that emphasize words and ideas, with minimal technical elements, and encourages artists to think about the essentials of theatre "stripped of" intricate sets, lights, props, sound design, and costumes. The focus is on actors, words, passion, and ideas. Each selected project receives a grant of $1,000, and gets up to three days in Synchronicity Theatre's performance space. The participants receive a technician, producer and/or facility manager, house manager, and a box office staffer for each performance. Each project also receives marketing support and promotion on Synchronicity's social channels and website.

Learn more about Stripped Bare experiences and projects here: https://synchrotheatre.wordpress.com/category/stripped-bare/.

Valeka Jessica, affectionately known as "V," is a critically acclaimed actress, director, professor, playwright, socialite, producer, casting director and digital content creator. "V" stars as Eileen, and is the lead casting director, in Dewey Ortiz Jr.'s The Runaways, the award-winning short and 2019 official selection at the BronzeLens Film Festival. Her one-woman show, I'm a Motherf**king Super Star: So Where Are My Babies? is quickly becoming a fan favorite. Her workshop performance at the Barbican Center in London received seven out of five stars. The show has an upcoming staged reading this fall in Philadelphia as a part of The Bridge PHL Festival. As a recent Atlanta transplant, "V" has become a member of Working Title Playwrights, has screened her award-winning film First Love at Screening Room ATL, and has participated in workshops and readings at True Colors, Alliance and Horizon Theatre Companies. More information at @valekajholt.