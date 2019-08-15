Synchronicity Theatre Announces Participants for 2019-2020 Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project

Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre announces the four works that will be produced as part of this season's Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project. They are: The Unbound trilogy by Sherna Ann Phillips with visual art by Dr. Lisa Whittington (September 17 - 18, 2019), What the Woolf Wore by Abraham Johnson (November 13, 2019), The Gun Show by Elizabeth Dinkova (January 15, 2020), and I'm a Motherf*#%ing Super Star: So Where Are My Babies? by Valeka J Holt (May 13, 2020). All performances are at 7:30 p.m. at Synchronicity Theatre. Performances are free and open to the public, but require reservations. Please go to synchrotheatre.com to reserve tickets and for more information.

Stripped Bare focuses on projects that emphasize words and ideas, with minimal technical elements, and encourages artists to think about the essentials of theatre "stripped of" intricate sets, lights, props, sound design, and costumes. The focus is on actors, words, passion, and ideas. Each selected project will get up to three days in Synchronicity Theatre's performance space. The participants will receive a technician, producer and/or facility manager, house manager, and a box office staffer for each performance. Each project will also receive marketing support and mention on Synchronicity's website.

Learn more about Stripped Bare experiences and projects here: synchrotheatre.wordpress.com/category/stripped-bare.





