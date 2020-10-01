Synchronicity Theatre Announces 2020-2021 Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Projects

Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre has announced the four works that will be produced as part of this season's Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project.

They are: gloria and minnie and the castle on the back lot by Dani Herd (November 18, 2020), Her Last Expedition by Daphne Mintz (January 13, 2021), I'm a Motherf*#%ing Super Star: So Where Are My Babies? by Valeka J Holt (April 14, 2021), and Emmett + Trayvon + Suns of God by Sonhara Eastman (May 12, 2021). Performances are free and open to a live, socially distanced audience at Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309. Reservations are required. Complete project descriptions are below. Please go to synchrotheatre.com to reserve tickets and for more information.

This year, there will be live "Viewing Parties" that will happen one-week after the live performance, and will be fully remote, via Zoom. The recording of the performance will play for anyone attending the viewing party. There will be a post-show conversation with the Stripped Bare artist(s). The "Viewing Parties" are free to attend, but require a reservation, which can also be made online at synchrotheatre.com.

Stripped Bare focuses on projects that emphasize words and ideas, with minimal technical elements, and encourages artists to think about the essentials of theatre "stripped of" intricate sets, lights, props, sound design, and costumes. The focus is on actors, words, passion, and ideas. Each selected project will get up to three days in Synchronicity Theatre's performance space. The participants will receive a technician, producer and/or facility manager, house manager, and a box office staffer for each performance. Each project will also receive marketing support and mention on Synchronicity's website.

Two weeks before every performance, the Synchronicity Theatre Box Office Staff will notify reservation holders if performances will be canceled. This decision will be made if the COVID-19 test positivity rate's 7-day average is higher than 8% in the metro-Atlanta area as determined by the Georgia Department of Health's daily COVID-19 status report. Audiences will also be informed if there are any changes that will be made to programming. All Stripped Bare ticket confirmations for the 2020-2021 season will include a link to digitally stream the performance.

Plans have been finalized to create safer spaces for audiences, artists, and staff. These include: required masks for audiences and all staff; regular COVID-19 testing and daily safety screenings of a range of symptoms for artists and front of house staff; new cleaning procedures including sanitizer stations and shields for box office counters; detailed new physically-distanced and timed seating procedures and maps, reducing overall seating capacity by two-thirds, a venue upgrade to increase exterior air-intake, and the addition of HEPA filtration for higher air exchange rates.

Learn more about Stripped Bare experiences and projects at synchrotheatre.com.

