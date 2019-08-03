Strand Theatre's Hit Summer Motown Show Returns In August

The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will bring it's popular summer Motown revue Jukebox Giants: Motown & More! back to the stage this August 16-25. Tickets are $20-$25 and are on sale now to the general public.

Jukebox Giants: Motown & More is a song and dance musical revue featuring the most popular hits of the Motown era and beyond. Music lovers can take a trip back to the golden age of classic pop, rock and Motown with sensational singers, dazzling dancers, colorful costumes and stunning sets as we bring the top jukebox favorites of the 50's, 60's, and 70's to life, only on the Strand stage!

Audiences of all ages will be dancing in the aisles to the soulful sounds of Motown and more in this high-energy, must-see musical spectacular.

Director Shane DeLancey says the show will transport audiences to the era of jukebox records. "Music wasn't at our fingertips the way it is today," DeLancey says. "To hear the latest hits, you would walk to the local diner, make change from a dollar and choose from the selection of songs available on the jukebox. And we were happy to be able to do it! The music in Jukebox Giants brings us back to those memories of simpler times in our lives."

The Strand's 2019 theatrical season is supported in part through sponsorship by E. Smith Heating and Air, SA White Oil Company, Stephen W. Imler on behalf of the Humane Society of Cobb County, the Avenues of East and West Cobb, and LGE Community Credit Union.

TICKETS to Jukebox Giants: Motown & More are $20-$25 and can be purchased online at www.StrandMarietta.org, by phone at (770) 293-0080, or by visiting the Box Office at 117 North Park Square in the historic Marietta square.

PERFORMANCE DATES and TIMES:

Friday, August 16 @ 8:00 PM

Saturday, August 17 @ 8:00 PM

Sunday, August 18 @ 3:00 PM

Friday, August 23 @ 8:00 PM

Saturday, August 24 @ 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

Sunday, August 25 @ 3:00 PM





