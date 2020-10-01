Springer Opera House Reopens With EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL

Performances are October 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, and 25 at 8:00 PM and October 17 and 24 at 7:30 PM & 11 PM.

Evil Dead The Musical takes all the elements of the cult classic films and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes... and all to music! This combination of blood, jokes, cheesy effects, and really awesome musical numbers, make this show an experience you won't want to miss!

Evil Dead the Musical is recommended for Mature Audiences due to simulated violence, mature themes, and strong language.

This is a bring your own chair event. No outside coolers, drinks, or food allowed. Concessions will be open for this event in our new Outdoor Theatre Venue.

Learn more at https://www.springeroperahouse.org/springerproductions/evil-dead-the-musical.

