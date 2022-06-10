Springer Opera House Concludes 150th Anniversary Season With THE COLOR PURPLE

The Springer Opera House presents the Tony award-winning Broadway musical, The Color Purple, June 16 through 26, featuring a joyous Grammy Award-winning musical score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues. The Color Purple spotlights Celie, a young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 40 years forms the arc of an epic story of hope and the healing power of love.

The Color Purple is the 2016 Tony Award Winner for Best Revival. The New York Times hails the re-imagined classic tale as a "ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold."

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Brothers/Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Produced on Broadway by Oprah Winfrey and Quincy Jones, The Color Purple is a triumphant theatrical treasure.

The Springer's production of The Color Purple is directed and choreographed by Keith McCoy, with musical direction by Debbie Anderson. The cast features Jael B. Gadsden as Celie, Chelcy Cutwright as Shug Avery, Shuga Henry as Sofia, Joel PE King as Mister, Ari McClean as Nettie, Jabriel Shelton as Harpo, and Ometrise Richmond as Pa.

"This show is a celebration of life," states McCoy, "a full life and everything it emcompasses - the ups, the downs, joy, the pain, the laughter, the tears. Life is beautiful, sometimes tragically beautiful, but for our main character, Celie, those experiences turn her into someone who has an abundance of love, empathy, and strength. I'm hoping our audiences leave the show feeling more love and empathy towards others because it's something our world is lacking."

The Color Purple was slated to open back in February at the Springer, but due to the rise in local Covid infections at that time, the Springer made the decision to reschedule the show until June. Ticket holders who had tickets for the February show dates can call the Springer box office at 706-327-3688 to exchange their tickets for the rescheduled dates or make other ticketing arrangements.

The Color Purple is showing June 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25 at 7:30 pm and June 19 and 26 at 2:30 pm. Discounts are available for students, seniors 65 and older, military, public servants, and groups of 10 and more. For more information, call 706-327-3688 or visit springeroperahouse.org.

The Color Purple concluded the Springer's 150th Anniversary season. Season tickets for the Springer's upcoming season are on sale now with single tickets going on sale July 6.