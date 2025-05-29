 tracking pixel
Spotlight: DOUBT, A PARABLE at Actor's Express

DOUBT, A PARABLE at Actor's Express!

By: May. 29, 2025
Spotlight: DOUBT, A PARABLE at Actor's Express Image
Set in 1964 at St.Nicholas Church School in the Bronx, the highly traditional and inflexible Sister Aloysius Beauvier becomes suspicious of the charming, progressive Father Flynn’s intentions with a student. Sister Aloysius is unwavering in her belief of Father Flynn’s wrongdoings, but for those around her the babble of lies and truths and questions and secrets lead them only to a place of doubt.

John Patrick Shanley’s gripping play leaves audiences full of questions even until the last four chilling words. "Doubt, A Parable" runs at Actor's Express from May 22nd through June 22nd.

This show will have performances on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 2PM and 8PM, and Sundays at 2PM.



