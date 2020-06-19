Shana Tucker Concert Rescheduled to July at Woodstock's Elm Street Cultural Arts Village

Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) restrictions on live performance venues with state Executive Orders, Woodstock's Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is unable to hold performances until July 1st, including Shana Tucker's originally scheduled June 27th concert as part of the Lantern Series. The outdoor concert has been rescheduled to July 25th to comply with Executive Orders.

"We are so disheartened to delay this concert, as we were so looking forward to gathering with our community to share Shana's infectious blend of two musical worlds," says Justin Spainhour-Roth, Elm Street's Marketing Coordinator. "However, there IS a light at the end of the tunnel and we cannot wait to have her here a month later in July!" Elm Street has contacted all ticket buyers impacted explaining the situation and have offered options to either exchange or donate the value of their ticket(s) as a tax-deductible donation. "Future programming not mentioned is still planned. We are closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and are working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists to prepare for future events."

Elm Street will continue to provide updates on how the outbreak impacts the rest of their

programming and the most up-to-date information will be available on their social media as well as the following website link: https://elmstreetarts.org/april-may-update-on-programming-during-covid-19/

Photo Credit: Bronson Kurtz

