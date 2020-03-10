Serenbe Playhouse Has Reserved a Party Bus For All-Inclusive Experience for Performance of SPRING AWAKENING

Serenbe Playhouse has booked the ultimate, all-inclusive experience for Atlanta commuters. Because this Georgia treasure is nestled just south of the Atlanta perimeter, Serenbe Playhouse has reserved a Party Bus for "Spring Awakening" on March 27.

When you choose the Round Trip Experience Package for "Spring Awakening" on March 27, you will receive admission to the show, round trip transportation from Atlanta to Serenbe and back, dinner at Halsa, a new restaurant at Serenbe, and a complimentary drink at The Playhouse Bar. This package is perfect for a group of friends all looking for a night out, without the hassle of commuting to and from Serenbe. Jump on the Party Bus from Atlanta, and let The Playhouse take care of you for the evening.

Additionally, Serenbe Playhouse will include an American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreted performance of "Spring Awakening" on April 2. This performance will have two ASL interpreters during the entire performance. This performance is made possible through the partnership of StageHands: ASL Interpreting for the Arts.

Previews for "Spring Awakening" begin March 18 ahead of an opening March 20, with performances scheduled through April 12. Tickets are available at www.serenbeplayhouse.org. Contact Serenbe Playhouse at boxoffice@serenbeplayhouse.com or call 770-463-1110. General Admission and VIP Reserved seating is available. Senior tickets and $30 under 30 tickets are available for every performance.





