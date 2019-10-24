Serenbe Fellows Presents Renowned UGA Professor Amy Trauger

Serenbe Fellows presents a timely conversation with Amy Trauger, Professor of Geography at the University of Georgia. She focuses on issues related to political and cultural economies of food, agriculture, and sustainability - paying particular attention to race, class, and gender.

Amy Trauger recently published We Want Land to Live: Making Political Space for Food Sovereignty with UGA Press on her research on food sovereignty. One review states, "I am confident that this book will be a central touchstone as activists and scholars of various stripes work together to exert pressure on both the state and agro-industrial systems, striving to cultivate spaces of reciprocity, hope, and love in the present." - David Meek, The AAG Review of Books. Amy is currently pursuing a project on agricultural chemicals and human health in North Central Minnesota and is developing a new project on ecological transitions in the Caribbean.

Amy Trauger will present an overview of her work ranging from outreach with women farmers to work on food sovereignty to her more recent projects and connect them through the theme of power and autonomy in the food system. Additionally, she will discuss a few of the cases in my book and take questions.

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

4:00 P.M. - 5:15 P.M.

Location: The Hawthorne Room at The Inn at Serenbe

10950 Hutcheson Ferry Rd.

Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30269



Ticketing: Free and open to the public. Please RSVP at https://si.theatrisoft.com/shows/Serenbe_Fellows_Presents_Amy_Trauger





