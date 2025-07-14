Savannah Rep Receives General Operating Support Grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Savannah Repertory Theatre has been awarded a General Operating Support Grant from Georgia Council for the Arts for fiscal year 2026. The grant, part of over $1 million in funding awarded to 104 organizations across 27 counties, provides essential support to nonprofit arts organizations for eligible operating expenses such as rent, utilities, programming, and marketing.

“This support from Georgia Council for the Arts makes it possible for us to continue creating meaningful theatre with and for our community,” said Natasha Drena, Producing Artistic Director of Savannah Repertory Theatre. “It allows us to rent local venues like the Vintage Special Event Center for our upcoming season, beginning with Tiny Beautiful Things in October, and in doing so, uplifts not only our work but the work of fellow small business owners. This kind of investment helps build a more connected, creative, and resilient Savannah.”

“Georgia’s nonprofit arts organizations are bringing quality arts and cultural events to their communities, fostering economic vitality and providing opportunities for young people,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Director Tina Lilly. “This grant funding will allow these organizations to focus on their primary mission by relieving some of the burden of operating expenses, and we are grateful to the Georgia General Assembly for providing this support.”

General Operating Support Grants are made possible through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Applications were reviewed through a peer panel process and included a range of performing arts centers, museums, festivals, and other cultural institutions across Georgia.