Savannah Ballet Theatre Will Teach Free Virtual Classes

WSAV has reported that Savannah Ballet Theatre will be teaching free virtual classes!

"We're so blessed to be a part of this community and the community has really supported us throughout the years and this is just our way of giving back," Director of Savannah Ballet Theatre Abby McCuen said. "There are lots of classes out there that you can take and we just wanted to offer them for free to give everyone a little something to do."

Check out the video below!





