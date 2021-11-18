Sandy Springs Announces Calendar Of Holiday Happenings At City Springs

The holiday season is a very special time of year at City Springs. The City Green transforms into a jewel box of miniature houses adorned with lights and holiday motifs, offering photo opportunities at every stop. Illuminated with an estimated 150,000 lights throughout City Springs, the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center will be surrounded by holiday music, creating a magical atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

Beginning with chestnuts roasting on an open fire, sprinkled in with sugarplums dancing, and capped off with a bubbly welcome to the new year, a curated program of family entertainment, national favorites, and classic holiday performances will offer something for everyone. Get your calendars ready, no need for a naughty or nice list, and plan to celebrate the holidays at City Springs!

The Holidays at City Springs lineup of events includes:

Nat King Cole Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 20

Nat King Cole Christmas is a special holiday concert celebrating one of America's greatest musical legends. This distinctive program will feature some of the greatest songs ever written, with special guests and an all-star band led by GRAMMY Award-winner Terri Lyne Carrington.

Roswell Dance Presents: The Nutcracker

Nov. 26 - Dec. 5

The tradition continues as The Nutcracker returns to the stage for another holiday season. Produced by the Roswell Dance Theatre, the beloved holiday classic takes us along with Clara and her Prince as they discover an enchanting new world.

Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade and Sparkle Village

Sunday, Dec. 5

The Sparkle Sandy Springs Parade ushers in the Sparkle Village on the City Green, a month-long display of miniature lit wooden homes decorated by local businesses, schools, and nonprofits. The event itself, which includes a menorah and tree lighting, will be a joyful experience with the help of snow machines and food and beverage for purchase. A new, exciting addition to the event this year will be a holiday concert featuring The Glow Band and the Sparkle Holiday Gift Market, which will spotlight popular gift and craft vendors from the Sandy Springs Farmers Market.

A Big Love Holiday with Dynamo Deb Bowman

Sunday, Dec. 12

Don't miss this festive holiday cabaret show starring Dynamo Deb Bowman featuring the theatrical styles of her Big Love Holiday Band with special guests! The show will include a wide array of Broadway songs, holiday magic, stories, characters and shtick.

Neranenah Presents: The Joe Alterman Trio featuring Houston Person

Thursday, Dec. 16

Atlanta native Joe Alterman is the executive director of Neranenah. Formerly the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival, Neranenah is a non-profit cultural event series with roots in Jewish culture and musical traditions.

A Traditional Christmas

Friday, Dec. 17

Produced by Create City Springs, A Traditional Christmas will feature a program of traditional Christmas songs centered on a stunning performance of Handel's Messiah with a concert choir and orchestra.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: New Year's Celebration

Friday, Dec. 31

The celebratory event will mark the Orchestra's return to the Byers Theatre after nearly two years. Inspired by the Viennese New Year tradition, the ASO will present a program featuring light classical favorites and popular works that are sure to delight.

New Year's Eve After-Party

Friday, Dec. 31

But wait, there's more! Create City Springs is going bigger than ever this New Year's Eve! Following our New Year's Eve show with the ASO, join us in Studio Theatre for a countdown to midnight! With a dance floor, hors d'oeuvres, and plenty of fun to be had, it's the place to be as we move into 2022!

Tickets for these performances can be purchased at citysprings.com, or by calling the box office 770-206-2022.