SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! The Musical Comes to the Dot McClure Theater

Education meets entertainment, and knowledge becomes power in the Springer Theatre's Children's Series production of Schoolhouse Rock Live!, a musical experience based on the popular, award-winning Saturday morning animated series onstage November 15 - 24 in the Dot McClure Theater.

Schoolhouse Rock! is known for enriching the minds of numerous generations with its catchy songs on grammar, math, and American civics during Saturday morning cartoons. Adults of a certain age and particular time-period learned how Zero could be a hero, three is a magic number, and how conjunctions function - all set to catchy rhythms and memorable lyrics. Directed by Artistic Director Keith McCoy, the Springer's colorful and entertaining production brings classic Schoolhouse Rock! favorites to the stage, with numbers like “Interjections,” “Interplanet Janet,” and “Just a Bill.”

The production follows Tom, a nervous schoolteacher who is anxious about his first day of teaching. As he tries to relax by watching TV, his favorite show comes to life with the characters that represent his emotions: Romantic, sweet, goofy, cool and mature. Together, they work to give Tom the confidence boost he needs to teach his students important Schoolhouse Rock lessons through nostalgia-inducing songs.

McCoy emphasizes the show's powerful role in connecting audiences across age groups. “Schoolhouse Rock Live! offers parents an opportunity to share some of their past with their children in a genuinely fun and engaging way,” he said. “It's like watching history come full circle as we see a new generation fall in love with songs that taught so many of us back in the day.”

The show's energetic cast brings each song to life, adding an extra layer of memories for parents and a fresh perspective for Gen Z, who may be discovering these songs for the first time. With its recognizable themes and unforgettable music, Schoolhouse Rock Live! is not just a trip down memory lane but a hard to resist invitation to all ages to celebrate the joy of learning.

