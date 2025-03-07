Roomful of Teeth to Perform at Kennesaw State University in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roomful of Teeth, the Grammy Award-winning vocal band renowned for reimagining the expressive potential of the human voice, will perform on Friday, March 21 at 8:00 p.m. in Morgan Hall at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey and Family Performance Center on the Kennesaw campus.

Fresh off their Grammy Award win for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for their album Rough Magic, this ensemble continues to push the boundaries of vocal and choral music. Their impressive list of achievements includes a feature on NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts, showcasing their unique sound and dynamic performances.

Dr. Julia Bullard, Assistant Director of the Bailey School of Music, expressed her excitement: “Roomful of Teeth is one of the top vocal groups in the country, if not the world – their performances are cutting-edge, exploring the many colors and styles that can be expressed in vocal music. Hosting these amazing artists on the KSU campus will provide an inspiring educational experience for our students, and they are sure to dazzle our audience with their incredible artistry!”

Founded in 2009 by Brad Wells, the band was incubated at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) in North Adams, Massachusetts, where members studied with some of the world’s top performers, teachers, and commissioned composers who were known for breaking molds.

They learned that the boundaries of the human voice are never what they seem, that rules can be bent and broken, and perhaps they should be.

As the world rapidly changes, Roomful of Teeth is cultivating deeper relationships with technology to expand the capabilities of the human voice, with the goal of being unburdened by physical limitations. They are excited about new collaborative projects that focus on the stories of places, homes, and communities in diverse environments. The group explores these boundaries with passionate curiosity, contagious enthusiasm, and deep gratitude. Don’t miss this chance to experience their incredible artistry live.

