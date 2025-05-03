Review: BEAUTIFUL Absolutely Stuns at City Springs Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Springs Theatre Company closes out its seventh season with BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL. Directed by Shane Delancey and choreographed by Jordan Pretorius, this production is the perfect kickoff to summer, great for all ages.

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL tells the story of singer and songwriter Carole King, told through music she wrote. Following Carole from the age of 16, selling her first song all the way to her performance at Carnegie Hall in 1971. We learn of her origin with Gerry Goffin, working for Don Krishner, as well as her friendship with Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. The musical originally debuted in 2013, and has seen Broadway, the West End, and a slew of national tours.

For CSTC’s production, the stage was set very simply. A couple flights of stairs to platforms across the stage, with a Steinway grand piano center stage. Throughout the production, there are small vignettes brought onstage to create the offices at 1650 Broadway or The Bitter End. However, the stage stayed simple throughout the production, ensuring the audience knew this is a musical about the music.

While most Broadway shows have a leading lady, few shows are carried by a single character like BEAUTIFUL. It’s Carole King’s story, so it makes sense for Carole to be present throughout. It means, however, that there is a lot put on the actress in this role, and Megan K. Hill absolutely rose to the challenge.

As someone who has seen many CSTC shows and has seen Hill in important, but more background roles, it was incredibly moving to see her shine so brightly as Carole King. She was joyful and emotive and often hilarious. Her voice had the same easygoing (but often more powerful) quality that King was famous for. I was moved to tears in the curtain call to see someone living her dream and doing it so successfully.

While BEAUTIFUL is based around Carole King’s story, she wasn’t in it alone. Gerry Goffin may be an unlikable character, but Nick Walker Jones was a lovely harmony to Hill. Lily Kaufmann (playing Cynthia Weil) and Haden Rider (playing Barry Mann) rounded out our leading couples very well. They were lovable and modern and had voices that stood out but never took over. Add in Jordan Sam Rich as Don Kirshner, and it’s a Broadway-caliber cast.

If you need another cry, just wait until Hill, Kaufmann, Rider, and Rich come together to sing “You’ve Got a Friend” in Act II. Their love is palpable, and the song just hits differently. Then, you move on to “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” where Hill is joined by the ladies of the ensemble in a strong moment of female empowerment and women supporting women.

This elite cast is rounded out by a versatile ensemble. Playing everyone from Righteous Brothers to Shirelles to vignettes of different bands, this ensemble was everywhere and dripping with talent. Another fun opportunity to see actors I’ve been watching for years get to step up and show out a bit more.

With a musical based around the creation of music, the orchestra plays an extra special part. Led by Chase Anderson, this orchestra was amazing.. Playing piano “with” the characters as they “played” onstage, adding in the elements as young Carole King explains her vision for a song…it’s easy to count them as a member of this incredible cast.

City Springs Theatre Company has brought together a standout cast for a lighthearted and poignant production of BEAUTIFUL, the perfect kickoff to summer and a great way to round out their seventh season.

BEAUTIFUL is onstage at the Byers Theatre through May 18. Grab your tickets today!

