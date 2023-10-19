Reconciler Signs With Smartpunk Records, Releases New Punk Single 'Shots In The Dark'

Celebrating their signing to Smartpunk Records, Reconciler releases their latest punk single 'Shots In The Dark'.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: It's a Match with FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at City Springs Theatre Company Photo 3 Review: It's a Match with FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at City Springs Theatre Company
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Reconciler Signs With Smartpunk Records, Releases New Punk Single 'Shots In The Dark'

Joining a lineup of strong, independent rockers, Atlanta's own Reconciler have signed to Smartpunk Records. To celebrate the news, the band are releasing their newest single, "Shots in the Dark." With its guitar driven melodies and punching drums, this track follows a band's frustration with the constant disinformation that is often fed to us from a young age. As we grow up, it's natural to challenge these ideas and form our own opinions individually. This track is one that's been in the works for a while, as the band hones in on their creative sound and serves as a taste of what's to come for Reconciler, as they gear up to kick off 2024 with more new music.

"We've had a lot of hurdles to cross since our last release, from the pandemic to line up changes and even label changes. It's been a long road, and now that we're here, we wanted to announce this record with a song that would jump out and hit you in the chin. Shots in the Dark is a razor-sharp lamentation about disinformation and divisiveness that proves we've been hard at work. I think we're at the top of our game. " - Reconciler

Reconciler is a band from Atlanta, GA who first amplified in the summer of 2016. Harkening to a sound alternately Southeast and East Bay, they released their debut LP, Set Us Free, in February of 2019 to critical acclaim from punk and Americana outlets alike. The band spent 2019 playing often across the Southeast and East coast and announced their first European shows, slated for June 2020. Shortly After the first anniversary of Set Us Free, the world shut down and all plans were canceled indefinitely. Reconciler wouldn't see another stage for 18 months despite releasing a split 7 inch with the legendary Gainesville outfit, Ship Thieves in January of 2021 and offering another new track on the Grace vinyl comp alongside many noteworthy acts including Hot Water Music, Samiam, and Catbite the following October. Reconciler has been hard at work rebuilding and refining its focus and is beyond ready to return with their sophomore album, Art For Our Sake, via Smartpunk Records. This 13 track LP stands as a testament to the band's tenacity and work ethic and is certain to offer Reconciler's strongest output to date.

Be sure to check out Smartpunk's newest signing Reconciler, and their new single "Shots in the Dark," here.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Photos: First Look AT HOME, IM DARLING At Synchronicity Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look AT HOME, I'M DARLING At Synchronicity Theatre

Synchronicity Theatre presents the southeastern premiere of Home, I’m Darling. This new play by British  playwright Laura Wade won the 2019 Olivier award for Best New Comedy after its production on London’s West End. See photos from the production!

2
Puppet Palooza Saturdays At Stage Door Theatre Presents BUTTERFLY BALLAD Photo
Puppet Palooza Saturdays At Stage Door Theatre Presents BUTTERFLY BALLAD

Stage Door Theatre presents the latest installment of 'Puppet Palooza Saturdays,' a delightful puppetry series designed for children ages 3-8. In its 50th season, Stage Door Theatre is collaborating with Piccadilly Puppets, bringing five distinct puppet shows to enchant young audiences.

3
Rome High Theatre Presents THE WHITE ROSE Photo
Rome High Theatre Presents THE WHITE ROSE

The Rome High Theatre Department presents 'The White Rose' by James DeVita on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM in the Rome High Performing Arts Center.

4
Rome High Theatre to Present THE WHITE ROSE This Week Photo
Rome High Theatre to Present THE WHITE ROSE This Week

The Rome High Theatre Department will present 'The White Rose' by James DeVita, a play based on the true story of Sophie Scholl and her brother Hans, who led an anti-Nazi resistance group.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
The Piano Lesson in Atlanta The Piano Lesson
Onstage Atlanta (2/02-2/25)
Baskerville in Atlanta Baskerville
Merely Players Presents (2/23-3/10)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Atlanta On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
The Classic Center [Theatre] (4/01-4/01)
It’s a Wonderful Life in Atlanta It’s a Wonderful Life
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (11/03-11/12)CAST
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Atlanta Hamilton (Philip Company)
Fox Theatre (1/30-2/25)
Little Shop of Horrors in Atlanta Little Shop of Horrors
Newnan Theatre Company (10/19-10/29)
St. Peter's Basilica Show in Atlanta St. Peter's Basilica Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/10)
Blues for an Alabama Sky in Atlanta Blues for an Alabama Sky
Actor's Express (5/30-6/23)
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in Atlanta It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Stage Door Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The Paisley Sisters' Christmas Special in Atlanta The Paisley Sisters' Christmas Special
ART Station (12/07-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You