Reconciler Signs With Smartpunk Records, Releases New Punk Single 'Shots In The Dark'

Joining a lineup of strong, independent rockers, Atlanta's own Reconciler have signed to Smartpunk Records. To celebrate the news, the band are releasing their newest single, "Shots in the Dark." With its guitar driven melodies and punching drums, this track follows a band's frustration with the constant disinformation that is often fed to us from a young age. As we grow up, it's natural to challenge these ideas and form our own opinions individually. This track is one that's been in the works for a while, as the band hones in on their creative sound and serves as a taste of what's to come for Reconciler, as they gear up to kick off 2024 with more new music.

"We've had a lot of hurdles to cross since our last release, from the pandemic to line up changes and even label changes. It's been a long road, and now that we're here, we wanted to announce this record with a song that would jump out and hit you in the chin. Shots in the Dark is a razor-sharp lamentation about disinformation and divisiveness that proves we've been hard at work. I think we're at the top of our game. " - Reconciler

Reconciler is a band from Atlanta, GA who first amplified in the summer of 2016. Harkening to a sound alternately Southeast and East Bay, they released their debut LP, Set Us Free, in February of 2019 to critical acclaim from punk and Americana outlets alike. The band spent 2019 playing often across the Southeast and East coast and announced their first European shows, slated for June 2020. Shortly After the first anniversary of Set Us Free, the world shut down and all plans were canceled indefinitely. Reconciler wouldn't see another stage for 18 months despite releasing a split 7 inch with the legendary Gainesville outfit, Ship Thieves in January of 2021 and offering another new track on the Grace vinyl comp alongside many noteworthy acts including Hot Water Music, Samiam, and Catbite the following October. Reconciler has been hard at work rebuilding and refining its focus and is beyond ready to return with their sophomore album, Art For Our Sake, via Smartpunk Records. This 13 track LP stands as a testament to the band's tenacity and work ethic and is certain to offer Reconciler's strongest output to date.

Be sure to check out Smartpunk's newest signing Reconciler, and their new single "Shots in the Dark," here.