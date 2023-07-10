REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA to be Presented at Marietta Theatre Company in August

Marietta Theatre Company will present "Real Housewives of Marietta", running from August 18th to September 2nd at the Alley Stage, located at 11 Anderson St SE, Marietta, GA 30064. This captivating musical promises to transport audiences into the glamorous and sometimes scandalous world of upper-class Marietta.

Based on the wildly popular TV franchise, "Real Housewives of Marietta" takes a hilarious and satirical look at the lives of the housewives of Marietta. This musical extravaganza, filled with catchy tunes and witty lyrics, offers a fresh and entertaining twist on the beloved reality TV phenomenon. Director, Stephanie Earle says "This is an incredibly talented cast having tons of fun with this very silly musical. The perfect party to wrap up the summer!"

The show follows a group of strong and multifaceted women as they navigate the complexities of marriage, friendships, and societal expectations. Audiences will be captivated by the enthralling storyline and relatable characters who face challenges with grace, humor, and a touch of dramatic flair.

Prepare to be swept away by the glamour, drama, and undeniable charm of "Real Housewives of Marietta". For more information, including showtimes and ticket purchases, please visit Click Here. Be sure to leave the kids at home, this saucy show is rated R.

About Marietta Theatre Company

Marietta Theatre Company (MTC Players, Inc.) is a domestic 501(c)(3) with a mission to provide an

atmosphere for the community to experience life together and introduce patrons to outstanding local talent all while supporting local charities. Marietta Theatre Company encourages and embraces participation from cast, crew, volunteers, and patrons of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, gender identities, abilities, and ages. To stay updated on Marietta Theatre Company's latest news and performance schedule, join their email list by visiting www.mariettatheatre.com/join-our-email-list/.