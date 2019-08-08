Photo Flash: Shuler Hensley Makes Surprise Appearance At Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Aug. 8, 2019  

An Atlanta Jewish Film Festival audience was delighted by a surprise performance before a sold-out screening of the new documentary Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles.

Before the film, Tony Award-winning actor Shuler Hensley reprised his role as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof. Dressed in costume and working his way down the aisles of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Hensley treated the audience to a rousing rendition of "If I Were a Rich Man."

Hensley currently serves as the Associate Artistic Director of the City Springs Theatre Company.

For his starring role in Oklahoma!, he received the Tony and Olivier Awards.

Photo Credit: Analee Carpenter, Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Photo Flash: Shuler Hensley Makes Surprise Appearance At Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Shuler Hensley

Photo Flash: Shuler Hensley Makes Surprise Appearance At Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Shuler Hensley

Photo Flash: Shuler Hensley Makes Surprise Appearance At Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Shuler Hensley

 



Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • West End Stars Join Cast For Malta Debut Of WE WILL ROCK YOU
  • Hit Comedy CERTIFIED MALE Will Make Malta Debut
  • Maltese Play ZAYDEN to Play The Splendid In July
  • Last Play Written By Shakespeare Is This Year's San Anton Production