Photo Flash: Shuler Hensley Makes Surprise Appearance At Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

An Atlanta Jewish Film Festival audience was delighted by a surprise performance before a sold-out screening of the new documentary Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles.

Before the film, Tony Award-winning actor Shuler Hensley reprised his role as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof. Dressed in costume and working his way down the aisles of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Hensley treated the audience to a rousing rendition of "If I Were a Rich Man."

Hensley currently serves as the Associate Artistic Director of the City Springs Theatre Company.

For his starring role in Oklahoma!, he received the Tony and Olivier Awards.

Photo Credit: Analee Carpenter, Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

Shuler Hensley

