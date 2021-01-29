Outback Presents Hires Amy Helberg

Outback Presents, based in Nashville, Tennessee has announced the hiring of Amy Helberg. Helberg began her career at Concert/Southern Promotions under Alex Cooley and Peter Conlon. Starting as house manager at the iconic Chastain Park Amphitheatre and quickly growing her job responsibilities over the next three decades and multiple mergers, Helberg's most recent position was Vice President of Booking for Live Nation in Atlanta.

"We are so lucky to find someone with Amy's booking experience and history in the industry," said Outback Presents President Mike Smardak. "Especially someone who's worked hand in hand with Peter Conlon, Alex Cooley, Wilson Howard, Charlie Brusco, and the likes of such great promoters. Really looking forward to working with her."

Among the many highlights as a concert promoter, Amy also booked the highly successful Music Midtown Festival for its first 10 years.

"I am thrilled to be the newest member of the Outback family and am looking forward to being a part of an organization that values their employees as much as they do the artists they work with," says Helberg.