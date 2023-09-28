Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Marietta Theatre Company in October Photo
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Marietta Theatre Company in October

Marietta Theatre Company will present its final show of the 2023 season, winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

2
ART Station in Stone Mountain to Present the Return of A TOUR OF SOUTHERN GHOSTS Photo
ART Station in Stone Mountain to Present the Return of A TOUR OF SOUTHERN GHOSTS

Atlanta's favorite family Halloween event will be presented for the 38th year by ART Station at the Historic Square in Georgia's Stone Mountain Park. Get ticket and event information here!

3
New Rock Musical VLADIMIRS DINER to Play Historic Canton Theater Next Month Photo
New Rock Musical VLADIMIR'S DINER to Play Historic Canton Theater Next Month

Written by Dani Dickinson and featuring music by local musicians, Vladimir's Diner runs through October 15th.

4
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company to Present Havoc Movements DRACULA: THE FAILINGS OF MEN Photo
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company to Present Havoc Movement's DRACULA: THE FAILINGS OF MEN

Dracula: The Failings of Men (a collaboration with Havoc Movement) is coming to The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse from October 5 - 31, 2023. Get production and ticket information here!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VLADIMIRS DINER
Historic Canton Theater (10/07-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Way It Is...Now
The Commons (10/14-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding Singer
Players Guild at Sugar Hill (4/05-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Cemetery Club
The New Depot Players (9/21-10/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (12/05-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Marietta Theatre Company (10/27-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Savannah Sipping Society
The New Depot Players (4/25-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Laughing Stock
The New Depot Players (2/22-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
Newnan Theatre Company (10/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Third Way
Actor's Express (10/03-10/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You