Michael O'Neal Singers To Perform Mozart's Requiem In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Michael O'Neal Singers will present an unforgettable afternoon of choral masterworks, featuring Mozart's legendary Requiem in D minor, K. 626. This concert will take place on Sunday, March 16, at 3:00 PM at Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, GA 30075.

Mozart's Requiem remains one of his most iconic and enigmatic works. Left unfinished at his death in 1791, it was completed by his student Franz Xaver Süssmayr, drawing from Mozart's notes and sketches. The haunting melodies and profound emotional depth of this masterpiece explore themes of mortality and redemption. Audiences will be captivated by the intensity of "Dies Irae," the sorrow of "Lacrimosa," and the ethereal beauty of "Lux Aeterna."

The concert will open with Haydn's Te Deum in C Major, a work that epitomizes the classical style. Composed in 1799, this jubilant choral piece showcases Haydn's signature brilliance in counterpoint and harmonic richness, offering a powerful and uplifting prelude to the evening's performance.

Joining the 130-voice MOS chorus and a 35-piece orchestra are four exceptional soloists:

Talise Trevigne (Soprano) - Acclaimed for her extraordinary performances in both standard and contemporary opera, Trevigne has graced renowned stages worldwide, including the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Opera Montreal, and San Francisco Opera.

Maria McDaniel Willathgamuwa (Mezzo-soprano) - Known for her compelling artistry and powerful presence, McDaniel has performed with leading symphonies and opera companies across the United States and internationally.

Richard Clement (Tenor) - A Grammy-winning artist, Clement has collaborated with many of America's major orchestras, including the Boston Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Philadelphia Orchestra.

John LaForge (Bass-baritone) - With a career spanning over 30 years, LaForge has performed with top opera companies and orchestras nationwide. A longtime member of MOS, he has been featured as a soloist in numerous concerts.

Concert Details:

Date: Sunday, March 16

Time: 3:00 PM

Venue: Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, GA 30075

Tickets: Purchase Here

For more information, visit www.mosingers.com.

Comments