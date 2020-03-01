Michael Mayes Will Lead Atlanta Opera's GLORY DENIED

Michael Mayes will star in the Atlanta Opera's production of Tom Cipullo's "Glory Denied."

The production begins on May 21, 2020 as part of the company's Discoveries Series and Atlanta Opera Veterans Program.

Glory Denied will be directed by The Atlanta Opera's Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun.

Mayes will be taking on the role of Col. Jim Thompson, and he will also co-direct. Kelly Kaduce, John Riesen, and Maria Valdes will also perform. Joshua Horsch will conduct the production.

Glory Denied will run through May 24 at the Hertz Stage at The Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantaopera.org/performance/glory-denied/.





