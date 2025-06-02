Marietta's Theatre in the Square Launches Fundraising Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marietta's Theatre in the Square is celebrating 10 years. To mark this milestone, TheatreSquare Art Alliance (TSAA) is launching a fundraising campaign, in hopes of raising $250,000 by December 15, 2025 to ensure another decade of live theatre for all.

This campaign will secure the foundation of our thriving theatre while fueling new initiatives including expanded educational pogramming, increase salaries for administration and production teams, increasing the quality and scale of its productions, and ensuring accessible theatre for all.

What began as a father’s gift to his son has grown into a legacy of artistic passion and entrepreneurial dedication. For 10 years, this theatre has reinvested every dollar to sustain and grow its mission. Now, as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, TSAA is calling on its community to help secure the next decade.

To learn more or to donate, click here.

About the New Theatre in the Square

Founded in 2015, Marietta’s Theatre in the Square was created when Raul Thomas acquired the historic building, originally called Theatre in the Square. Theatre in the Square had been a thriving nonprofit and the largest arts organization in Cobb County throughout the 1980s and ’90s. In the early 2000s, however, the theater fell into a funding crisis, and it closed its doors in 2012. This loss was a major blow to the community until Raul bravely took up the mantle of restoring the theater to its glory, with a new, contemporary set of ideals.

