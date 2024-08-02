Marietta Theatre Company Presents BONNIE & CLYDE This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marietta Theatre Company will present the Tony award-nominated musical, "Bonnie & Clyde" this August at Marietta's Theatre in the Square.

Featuring music by Tony nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), a book by Emmy nominee Ivan Menchell, and direction by Michael Stewart and Chance Harbin formerly of Perry Players, this production marries a modern, sultry score that combines blues, gospel, and rockabilly with a highly-decorated production and playwriting team sure to blow you away.

This musical rendition of "Bonnie & Clyde," an electrifying story of love, adventure, and crime, follows Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, two small-town nobodies, on their journey to becoming America's most renowned folk heroes. Parker and Barrow, better known through history simply as "Bonnie & Clyde," craved the life you see in movies-and each other. As hit songs from the show portray, Bonnie and Clyde were intent upon going down in history, asserting that: "This world will remember us." While the pair's lives were ill-fated and short lived, they behaved under the notion that: "We won't get to heaven, so why not raise a little hell?"

There are few stories and even fewer true stories that stand the test of time like the tale of Bonnie & Clyde. While the life and crimes of this fabled couple are uncommon, the premises that literally and figuratively drove Bonnie and Clyde are innately relatable. We all want a 'ride or die,' a love worth risking it all for, and to be remembered for the life that we lived.

Amid a season of change and growth for Marietta Theatre Company, Katrina Stroup, President and Co-Founder notes: "'Bonnie & Clyde' reflects the tenacity necessary to keep the arts alive and thriving in the greater Atlanta area. Marietta Theatre Company selected this title not only for its relatability, stunning score, and to add a sexy, edginess to our 2024 season, but also to artistically represent the commitment, devotion, and community partnership required to continue to provide artistic opportunities and community enrichment to the Atlanta area through quality theatrical productions."

Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this award-winning production has garnered a mass following, much like the infamous pair themselves. Bonnie and Clyde, portrayed on stage by Atlanta-based Catherine Campbell and Domenic Yungling, are set to take the city by storm with a limited, 9-show run from August 15 - 24, 2024.

"I'm excited to be bringing this production to Marietta because it is a thrilling piece that blends together areas of life that almost anyone can relate to; love, loss, the need for excitement. I have had a deep love for this production for many years, and I'm beyond eager to finally tell this explosive tale with an immensely talented cast and crew! It's one that people are not going to want to miss."-Michael Stewart, "Bonnie & Clyde" Director.

Marietta Theatre Company performs in-residence at Marietta's Theatre in the Square, Home of the Emil Theater, located at 11 Whitlock Avenue. Tickets at this historical venue range from $23.75 - $45.00 and can be purchased at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com.

About Marietta Theatre Company

Marietta Theatre Company (MTC Players, Inc.) is a domestic 501(c)(3) with a mission to provide artistic opportunities and community enrichment to Marietta and the Greater Atlanta area through quality theatrical productions. Marietta Theatre Company (MTC) encourages and embraces participation from cast, crew, volunteers, and patrons of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, gender identities, abilities, and ages.

