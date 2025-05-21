LAUGHS IN SPANISH to be Presented at Horizon Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Part telenovela, part whodunnit, Laughs in Spanish is coming to Horizon Theatre May 23 – June 22. High stakes Art Basel is about to begin in Miami, and the art has vanished from Mariana's trendy modern art gallery! Chaos erupts—and so does laughter— in this fast-paced comedy.

Artist and intern Caro and her policeman boyfriend are scrambling to find the thief or replace the art when Mari's larger-than-life movie-star mother shows up, stealing the spotlight yet again. Then a past girl-crush arrives, and things get even more complicado. Laughs in Spanish is a joyous celebration of Latinx creativity, messy love, mothers and daughters, and the beautiful challenge of finding your place—and your people. This production is performed in English.

“Laughs in Spanish is a vibrant, heartfelt comedy that shines a light on the joy and chaos of a Latinx family and identity,” said Horizon Theatre Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Adler. “It's fresh, funny and full of heart—perfect for anyone who loves a good laugh with a lot of soul.”

At the helm of this cafecito-infused comedy is Erika Miranda, a Mexican-Norwegian actor, producer, director and founder of the Atlanta-based, incubative production company Cafecito Productions. Erika is also an alumna of the Horizon Apprentice Company and was last seen on the Horizon stage in The Wolves.

“Laughs in Spanish is a joyful comedy about art, identity and the beautiful chaos of being a daughter… or a mother… or a lover,” Director Erika Miranda explains. “Set in a Miami art gallery during the frenzy of Art Basel, the play kicks off with the entire exhibit being robbed and everyone pointing fingers. But the real drama is not just the missing art—it's the emotional masterpieces we're all trying to restore at home. The characters remind us that love isn't always neat, vulnerability is never easy, and sometimes — rather than say ‘I love you,' ‘I need you' or ‘I believe in you'— we build cinematic empires and embark on life-altering adventures. It's heartfelt, hilarious and alive with the messy magic that unfolds when we begin to see our mothers not just as parents, but as people. Come for the laughs. Stay for the catharsis. Call your mother after."

Miranda's company's first production, Mi Casa, which was first performed at Horizon during the Apprentice Company, can be found on all HBO platforms. Films produced by Cafecito Productions have been screened at festivals across the country, including Cleveland International and Palm Springs Short Fest. Trailer [Trash] Magic, Erika's directorial debut, won the GA Film Impact Grant and premiered at LALIFF in 2024. Erika was also named One of the Amazing Women in Film by Oz Magazine (2023) and one of Georgia's Top Industry Influencers by Georgia Entertainment (2024). Erika is also first Executive Producer of SheATL Arts (of SheNY), a festival that mentors up-and-coming women playwrights.

In Laughs in Spanish, the stakes are high for young Miami gallery owner, Mariana (Ana Miramontes, seen regionally in productions at Houston's Alley Theatre, Theatre Squared and Florida Studio Theatre), when art goes missing on the eve of Art Basel. Her artist intern, MFA student Caro (Lorena Guillen Castillo, SheATL, BFA NYU Tisch) and Caro's policeman boyfriend Juan (Marcello Audino, City Springs' Legally Blonde, Theatrical Outfit's Clyde's, Aurora's The Play That Goes Wrong) are onsite to help through the panic while also uncovering some surprises of their own. When Mariana's movie-star mother (Denise Arribas, Horizon's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike and The Book Club Play) and a past girl-crush (Mabel Thomas, BA Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) show up, the complications rise in this fast-paced comedy about art and success, love and romance, and mothers and daughters.

