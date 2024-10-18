James Brown's Daughter Creates Musical to Honor Her Father

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opening this week, October 18, 2024 until November 1, 2024 is Papa Didnt' Take No Mess. Papa Didn’t Take No Mess is the musical tribute to James Brown, The Godfather of Soul, by his daughter.

The show will premiere at Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center in Decatur, GA.

"For decades the world has listened to his song, "Papa Don't Take No Mess", but I LIVED IT! Papa Didn't Take No Mess is a first-hand account of my dad on the road, in the studio, on stage, but most importantly at home being dad.

I've toured with my dad for many years, worked at his radio stations, and even styled his hair on the road. Many stories have been told, but I have seen it ALL!

Playing my father is Lawrence Flowers, an entertainment sensation in the world of music and theater. Lawerence is a Billboard Top Charting Artist, Stellar and NAACP Image Award Winner!

I'm excited to share my stories with the world as it hits the stage in this new musical written, produced, and directed by Jeremy E. Cormier. GET ON UP and come hear these stories told, co-written and produced by me, Deanna Brown Thomas portrayed on stage."

For More Information on James Brown Family Foundation, Please visit the website at www.jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org or purchase tickets at www.freshtix.com

Comments