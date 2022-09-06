Ive Arts Theatre Receives Grant From Georgia Council For The Arts

Live Arts Theatre was awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2023. A total of 213 organizations were awarded 253 grants that provide more than $3.1 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. The Bridge Grant will provide operating support funding to 134 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 59 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant will be distributed to 60 organizations.

"The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future," said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. "The 253 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations bring people more back to work while enhancing the qualities that make Georgia so special."

"This grant will make a significant difference in helping us to secure spaces for our performances. We tell stories that reflect our mission to engage, educate and entertain and having this grant will allow us to utilize the resources within our community for us to continue with the work we are doing." said LAT Co-Artistic Director Andre Eaton Jr. "This is huge for us," added Live Arts Co-Artistic Director Becca Parker. Parker said, "Not only will this increase our ability to tell the stories of everyone in our community, it also shows that GA Council for the Arts recognizes the tremendous impact we can have on our community when we amplify the voices that have too often been silenced. They recognize this enough to add their support to the support we receive from local organizations such as The Gwinnett Creativity Fund as together we use the arts to improve our community and make our world a better place."

Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed, or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience, and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges, and multi-discipline arts entities. A complete list of fiscal year 2023 grantees in these program areas can be found here.