Interview: Jack Roden, Frankie Epps in PARADE at The Fox Theatre

This week, at the Fox Theatre, audiences have the rare opportunity to experience a musical retelling of a dark chapter in Atlanta history mere miles from the very places the story unfolded. The powerful, Tony Award winning musical revival PARADE, which is now playing at The Fox through April 6th, tells the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory manager in Atlanta, who is wrongfully accused of the 1913 murder of a young girl. The show, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and a book by Atlanta’s own Alfred Uhry, explores themes of justice, prejudice, and the fight for truth, set against the backdrop of a deeply divided society in the early years of the 20th century. Portraying young Frankie Epps is Jack Roden who is making his national tour debut. I caught up with Jack to discuss his experience in this moving production and why bringing this story to Atlanta is so important.

BWW: Jack, thanks so much for taking the time to talk with me today. We are so excited to have PARADE here in Atlanta!

Jack Roden: We're so excited to be here!

To start, can you tell us a little bit about how you got started in the theatre?

Well, I think my first introduction to the theatre was actually at the Fox, which is crazy. I'm from Chattanooga, so this was the big touring house that was closest to me. I saw WICKED back when I was really young and then my mom put me in breakdancing lessons. I remember my first audition. I told them I didn't know how to sing but that I could breakdance. And I got in based off that. Ever since then I've been hooked. I had a sort of complicated relationship with it because nobody from my hometown had ever wanted to do this as a career. But my theater director in high school was the person that was like “you are capable of this.” And it was a big, scary decision and honestly it didn't go that well and it took a lot of perseverance, but I think that's just a testament to how there are so many ways into this business and everybody's journey is different and equally as important.

For those unfamiliar with PARADE, tell us a little bit about the musical. What can people expect?

Well, it's a historical nonfiction retelling of the 1913 case of Leo Frank and his trial for the murder of this young girl that worked at his factory and how this southern town basically rose up and pinned this crime on him with little to no evidence. To someone hearing that the first time, you wouldn’t think there would be a musical written about that subject, but shockingly, it is one of the most magnificent scores in musical theater. This specific production that won the Tony Award is one of the most detail-oriented, heart-wrenching stories you'll ever see. It is obviously a heartbreaking, sad tragedy, but I think it's important for people to see, especially Americans now. It changed our society and our government - this specific case - and there's still so many emotions and prejudices that people carry today.

Having PARADE here in Atlanta is really unique – with it being based on the true events that took place here over a hundred years ago. What has that been like as a cast, bringing this story to local audiences?

We've been looking forward to this the whole time. I think this is why the team wanted to put this show on the road - for this stop specifically. It's just such an important story. Right when we landed in Atlanta, driving in, we saw so many of the things that we talk about in the show - the streets and the pencil factory which is now apartments. We're actually going tomorrow to Marietta to see the plaque where Leo was killed. I don't think there's really anywhere else with a show like this and audiences have been very moved by that.

I get it. As a native Atlantan, I do have to say, I took away this strange mix of interest to see and hear familiar references on stage with, to be honest, a bit of shame and sadness about what took place here in our back yard so long ago.

Yes. It is a strange feeling. The music is so invigorating and just so beautiful that it makes you kind of forget the subject. With my character specifically, I'm waving these flags and doing these things that are so violent but you get swept up in the story. It's just so well thought out. I'm very lucky to be able to do that.

Tell us a bit about your character, Frankie Epps.

He's this young boy and is a very proud Southern child who is in love with Mary. He starts off as this playfully flirtatious kid and by the end, in this production, ends up killing Leo and then going off to war. It is a very extreme journey. He does these horribly violent things, but that's the biggest trick with a role like this - finding justification for that and finding things I, myself as Jack, can relate to even though we have such different views and moral standards.

Something I thought worked well was the use of actual photography including photos of the real people being portrayed on stage. That really punctuated the fact that what you are seeing actually happened.

Right! It's like looking into a newspaper from that time, or like watching a docuseries or something. It work as an audience member to read the projections and keep up with the characters but I think the creative team did such a good job with making it clear and you can pick up a lot in a short time.

And this is your first national tour, yes? What has that been like for you?

Yeah, this is my first tour. My first big boy job as I say. I'm actually still in school. This is my last semester of college, and so that's been a lot to balance, but it's been so lovely. I feel really spoiled. If you would have told me that my first tour would be working with Michael Arden and meeting Jason Robert Brown and getting to work with this whole team, I would have told you were full of it. It's just such a beautiful show and I never get bored of it. There's always something with this show. I hear something different in the music every night. The actors are all so brilliant, and they keep me on my toes, which is nice. Doing eight shows a week is brutal, but this group and this show has made it like a breeze, honestly.

Is there something in particular you look forward to the most before you step out on stage each night?

I think the funeral sequence that Frankie sings is one of the most brilliant pieces of music in the world. I’ve sung that song since I was young and being able to do that - I will never get tired of it. It is one of those songs that has everything you want in a musical theater song. It is sweet and endearing and then it takes this insanely extreme switch at the end - almost SWEENEY TODD-esque. I will never get tired of doing that song and I feel really privileged to get to do that every night.

As a young performer yourself, do you have any advice for other young performers looking to get into the world of theatre?

I get this question a lot at the stage door from younger actors and I always tell them to trust their process and don't compare their journey to everybody else. When I auditioned for colleges, I got rejected from every single one. It was 2020 and it was COVID and I was questioning a lot of things. I was really close to giving up, honestly. And then I found some mentors that I wouldn't have found in school and they completely changed my life and urged me to re-audition and things went completely the opposite way as it did the year before. There are moments in your career where you're going to be humbled and you're gonna be knocked down. Finding perseverance and knowing that everybody’s journey is wildly different has made me appreciate both the highs and lows so much more.

What’s next for you after PARADE? Anything planned?

I've been getting seen for some stuff, but I'm trying to stay locked in on this right now. And I am finishing my degree - I'm flying out to graduate in May, which is gonna be really exciting. But then maybe after that I'll hit the ground running.

PARADE runs at the Fox Theatre through Sunday, April 6th as part of the 2024/2025 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308 and by visiting foxtheatre.org/parade or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at (855)-285-8499. Remaining performances are Friday, April 4th at 8PM, Saturday, April 5th at 2PM and 8PM and Sunday, April 6th at 1PM and 6:30 PM​

Top Photo: Jack Roden

Mid Photo 1 : Olivia Goosman, Jack Roden and company in the National Tour of PARADE, photo by Joan Marcus

Mid Photo 2 and Bottom Photo: The National Touring Company of PARADE, photo by Joan Marcus

Comments