IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Rings In The Holiday Season At Stage Door Theatre For Season 50

Running from December 1st through December 17th, the production promises to ignite your holiday spirit and leave you with memories to cherish.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Stage Door Theatre presents "It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," the second mainstage production of monumental Season 50. Directed by the incomparable Candy McLellan, this enchanting production, running from December 1st through December 17th, promises to ignite your holiday spirit and leave you with memories to cherish.

"It's A Wonderful Life: A  Live Radio Play" is a unique adaptation of the beloved 1946 Frank Capra film, featuring an all-star cast and a talented crew that is sure to delight audiences of all ages. The show is set to be a memorable and heartwarming experience for families and friends to enjoy during this special time of the year.

Directed by Candy McLellan, a seasoned theater professional known for her imaginative productions, the play is a faithful recreation of a classic radio broadcast from the 1940s. The  Assistant Director, Charis Sellick, and Musical Director, Amy Duffy, have been instrumental in bringing this nostalgic tale to life with their creativity and dedication.

The talented cast includes:

  • Garrett McPherson as Jake Laurents
  • Brandy Bell as Sally Applewhite
  • Kymberly Green as Lana Sherwood
  • Anthony Nash as Harry Heywood
  • Brock Kercher as Freddie Filmore

Each member of this exceptional ensemble brings their unique talents to the stage, promising an unforgettable performance that captures the essence of the holiday season.

"It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" promises to be a heartwarming and inspiring experience for all. As we follow the story of George Bailey, played by Garrett McPherson, and the impact of his life on the residents of Bedford Falls, we are reminded of the importance of love, community, and the true meaning of the holidays.

Don't miss this enchanting production. Join us from December 1st through December 17th at Stage Door Theatre for an evening of laughter, tears, and the joy of the holiday season. Share in the magic of this timeless tale with your loved ones.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the show, visit Click Here or https://stagedoortheatrega.org/wonderful-life/

Stage Door Theatre has been a cornerstone of the community, delivering exceptional theatrical experiences for audiences of all ages. With a dedicated and passionate team of theater professionals, Stage Door Theatre continues to bring the magic of the stage to life, making every visit an unforgettable experience.




2023 Regional Awards


