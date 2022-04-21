Horizon Theatre Company Presents The Atlanta Premiere Of ROE By Lisa Loomer

In turns shocking, humorous, and poignant, Lisa Loomer's play, ROE, makes its Atlanta premiere on the Horizon stage from May 6 - June 12 (Press Opening May 13) and just in time. ROE reflects the red-hot debate over Roe vs. Wade through the personal journeys of Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") and Sarah Weddington, the lawyer who argued the landmark case at the Supreme Court. Conceived in a pizza parlor and argued in the highest court in the land, the 1973 decision legalized abortion-and it is again front and center this summer as it faces another review in the Supreme Court.

ROE is a historically sweeping play that cuts through the headlines to reveal the twists and turns in the amazing stories of Norma (Rhyn McLemore, Horizon's The Cake), and Sarah (Jennifer Alice Acker, Horizon's Freaky Friday) , over two decades leading up to and following the fateful decision. The complex young women behind the trial embark upon epic separate journeys that take us from the Red Devil "girl's bar" in Texas in 1970 to the red-curtained halls of the Supreme Court to inside Operation Rescue and a pool-side Baptism in the 1990s to a townhall meeting today. Supported by an all star cast of Atlanta's best actors and directed by Horizon Co-Artistic Director Lisa Adler (Horizon's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Roe is "full of nuance and complexity" (NPR) and illuminates the heart and passion of each side for their cause.

Horizon Theatre Company's performances start May 6, 2022 (Press Opening May 13, 2022) and run until June 12, 2022 at Horizon in Little Five Points/Inman Park (1083 Austin Avenue N.E., Atlanta, GA 30307, at the corner of Euclid and Austin Avenues). Free parking. Performances are Wed through Fri at 8 pm, Saturdays at 3 and 8 pm, Sundays at 5 pm. Tickets start at $30 for weekdays and $35 for weekends. ($20 for full-time students under 25 with a valid student ID and $3 off full-price tickets for Seniors). Prices are subject to change and will rise as performances fill up. Tickets and information are available at www.horizontheatre.com or 404-584-7450.

CAST

Jennifer Alice Acker Sarah Weddington

Rhyn McLemore* Norma McCorvey

Lorraine Rodriguez-Reyes* Connie/Ensemble

Sarah Wallis Linda/Judy/Ensemble

Shelli Delgado* Rhonda/Helen/Ensemble

Jasmine Renee Ellis Aileen/Barbara/Ensemble

Heidi McKerley Mary/Molly/Ensemble

Daniel Parvis* Flip Benham/Ensemble

Brandon Partrick Henry McCluskey/Ensemble

Bill Murphey* Justice Blackmun/Ensemble

Monica Garcia Roxy

Emme Mew Emily/Melissa

CREATIVE TEAM

Director Lisa Adler

Dramaturg and Community Engagement Lauren Morris

Scenic Designers Moriah and Isabel Curley-Clay

Projection Designer Kimberly Binns

Lighting Designer Mary Parker

Costume Designer Jordan Jakked Carrier

Sound Designer Johnathan Taylor and Multiband Studios

Dialect Coach Carolyn Cook

Props Master Dionna D. Davis and Chase Weaver

Stage Manager Julianna Lee*

Asst Stage Manager Dionna D. Davis

Technical Director Jeff Adler

Asst. Technical Director Noah Auten

* Member of Actors' Equity Association