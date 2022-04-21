Horizon Theatre Company Presents The Atlanta Premiere Of ROE By Lisa Loomer
Performances run May 6 – June 12.
In turns shocking, humorous, and poignant, Lisa Loomer's play, ROE, makes its Atlanta premiere on the Horizon stage from May 6 - June 12 (Press Opening May 13) and just in time. ROE reflects the red-hot debate over Roe vs. Wade through the personal journeys of Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") and Sarah Weddington, the lawyer who argued the landmark case at the Supreme Court. Conceived in a pizza parlor and argued in the highest court in the land, the 1973 decision legalized abortion-and it is again front and center this summer as it faces another review in the Supreme Court.
ROE is a historically sweeping play that cuts through the headlines to reveal the twists and turns in the amazing stories of Norma (Rhyn McLemore, Horizon's The Cake), and Sarah (Jennifer Alice Acker, Horizon's Freaky Friday) , over two decades leading up to and following the fateful decision. The complex young women behind the trial embark upon epic separate journeys that take us from the Red Devil "girl's bar" in Texas in 1970 to the red-curtained halls of the Supreme Court to inside Operation Rescue and a pool-side Baptism in the 1990s to a townhall meeting today. Supported by an all star cast of Atlanta's best actors and directed by Horizon Co-Artistic Director Lisa Adler (Horizon's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Roe is "full of nuance and complexity" (NPR) and illuminates the heart and passion of each side for their cause.
Horizon Theatre Company's performances start May 6, 2022 (Press Opening May 13, 2022) and run until June 12, 2022 at Horizon in Little Five Points/Inman Park (1083 Austin Avenue N.E., Atlanta, GA 30307, at the corner of Euclid and Austin Avenues). Free parking. Performances are Wed through Fri at 8 pm, Saturdays at 3 and 8 pm, Sundays at 5 pm. Tickets start at $30 for weekdays and $35 for weekends. ($20 for full-time students under 25 with a valid student ID and $3 off full-price tickets for Seniors). Prices are subject to change and will rise as performances fill up. Tickets and information are available at www.horizontheatre.com or 404-584-7450.
CAST
Jennifer Alice Acker Sarah Weddington
Rhyn McLemore* Norma McCorvey
Lorraine Rodriguez-Reyes* Connie/Ensemble
Sarah Wallis Linda/Judy/Ensemble
Shelli Delgado* Rhonda/Helen/Ensemble
Jasmine Renee Ellis Aileen/Barbara/Ensemble
Heidi McKerley Mary/Molly/Ensemble
Daniel Parvis* Flip Benham/Ensemble
Brandon Partrick Henry McCluskey/Ensemble
Bill Murphey* Justice Blackmun/Ensemble
Monica Garcia Roxy
Emme Mew Emily/Melissa
CREATIVE TEAM
Director Lisa Adler
Dramaturg and Community Engagement Lauren Morris
Scenic Designers Moriah and Isabel Curley-Clay
Projection Designer Kimberly Binns
Lighting Designer Mary Parker
Costume Designer Jordan Jakked Carrier
Sound Designer Johnathan Taylor and Multiband Studios
Dialect Coach Carolyn Cook
Props Master Dionna D. Davis and Chase Weaver
Stage Manager Julianna Lee*
Asst Stage Manager Dionna D. Davis
Technical Director Jeff Adler
Asst. Technical Director Noah Auten
* Member of Actors' Equity Association