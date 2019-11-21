Holiday Family Entertainment Comes to The Roswell Cultural Arts Center

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center is set to host a variety of holiday-themed shows for families throughout the month of December. The premier holiday performance 'Tis the Season to Be Merry takes place one night only, on Friday, December 6. This show stars Irish singer Chloë Agnew, accompanied by the Atlanta Pops Orchestra Ensemble, and guest star Irish Tenor Dermot Kiernan.

Famous for being one of the original and youngest members of the internationally acclaimed music group Celtic Woman, Chloë has embarked on an illustrious solo career that has taken her all over the world. In 'Tis the Season to Be Merry, audiences are invited to celebrate the spirit of Christmas "Celtic style" with modern fan favorites and classic holiday hits.

Tickets are $35 and are available online at RoswellCAC.com or by phone at 770-594-6232.

Also in December, the Roswell Winter Puppet Series returns with two shows to delight the young and young at heart. Lee Bryan "That Puppet Guy" will perform The North Pole Fa-la-la-la Follies at 10 a.m. on December 5 - 7. An additional 1:30 p.m. matinee will be presented on Saturday, December 7. Wrapping up the Cultural Art Center's holiday showcase is The Adventures of the Gingerbread Man, performed by David Stephens of All Hands Productions. This family-friendly show takes place December 19 through 21 at 10 a.m., with a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Friday, December 20.

Tickets for the Winter Puppet Series are $5 per person with assigned seating. Guests are invited to visit with Santa in the lobby immediately following each performance in the series. The Winter Puppet Series is sponsored by Publix Super Market Charities and Atlanta Parent.

Affiliated organizations in the North Fulton community will present additional events at the Cultural Arts Center during the month of December, including Atlanta Dance Theatre's The Nutcracker and Roswell Youth Theatre's Frozen Jr. For a complete list of all holiday events, please visit www.roswellgov.com/calendar.

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center is managed by the City of Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department and is located at 950 Forrest Street in Roswell, Georgia 30075, (770) 594-6232.





