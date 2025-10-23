Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan to Join Alliance Theatre's BLOOM: A NEW EVENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alliance Theatre will present its new gala, Alliance in Bloom: A New Event, an immersive evening of celebration and philanthropy benefiting the theater’s youth and education programming. The event will honor two remarkable supporters of the arts: Kenny Blank, Executive Director of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival and Chair of the Alliance’s Imagine Endowment Campaign to fund sustainable performances for youth audiences; and The Home Depot Foundation, recognized for its transformational support of community-building and arts access through its Veterans ticket program. The Alliance in Bloom event is co-chaired by Lila Hertz and Jocelyn Hunter.

Adding even more star power to the evening, the Alliance will welcome Grammy Award-winning music icon Gloria Estefan and her daughter, singer-songwriter Emily Estefan, as the evening’s special guests. The mother/daughter team are the composers of the Alliance’s world premiere musical, BASURA – an inspiring true story about Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra, proving that art can arise anywhere and change everything.

Alliance in Bloom: A New Event will take place on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Alliance Theatre. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception in the newly opened Goizueta Stage for Youth & Families – a state-of-the-art performance space designed and dedicated to serving young people with artistic programming developed specifically for them. The gala will also include a seated dinner in the Azadi Galleria, live entertainment, an auction, and unforgettable surprises that will make this event truly unique.

Proceeds from the event will directly support the Alliance Theatre’s extensive youth programming, which serves more than 100,000 students, at the theater and in the classroom, each year. Exposure to theater and theater techniques as a tool in the classroom have been shown to enhance reading comprehension, vocabulary, and writing skills; boost standardized test scores; improve self-confidence; reduce behavioral infractions; and give students a greater sense of hope for the future.