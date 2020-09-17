Elm Street's Event Green Turns Blue With Fireside Collective's Fresh Bluegrass Sound

The outdoor concert is a one-night engagement on Saturday, September 26.

On September 26th, Fireside Collective, who have quickly blaze a name for themselves with their progressive approach to American folk music, will come to the Elm Street Event Green to perform. Formed in the mountain city of Asheville, North Carolina, the band plays original songs on stringed instruments, intended for a modern audience. Following the release of their debut album "Shadows and Dreams," the band hit the road seeking to engage audiences with their energetic live show built on instrumental proficiency, colorful harmonies, and innovative musical arrangements.

Their music has been described by mandolinist and songwriter Jesse Iaquinto as, "Bluegrass, Newgrass, perhaps Progressive folk... Depending on where you come from and your experience with folk music, you may think we're very traditional, or on the other hand, consider us a progressive act. We appreciate both ends of the spectrum and may lie on a different end on any given night." While roots music lies at the core of the Collective's songs, a willingness to explore the boundaries and present relevant new material remains fundamental.

Fireside Collective is replacing the original Black Market Trust concert performance date, which has had to be postponed to September of 2021 due to artist comfort. "We are super excited to have the chance to bring some classic bluegrass Woodstock this fall," Production Manager Brian Gamel says. "Fireside Collective was introduced to me by my office mate, Marketing Manager Justin, and once I started listening to the group I couldn't stop. They bring a fresh 'Newgrass' take on the classic bluegrass so many of us love. The quintet has written music that highlights their string instruments and their tight and crisp harmonies. Not only that, but they are some of the most entertaining performers you could ever see."

The outdoor concert is a one-night engagement on Saturday, September 26th at 7:30pm. Fireside Collective is appropriate for all ages to attend, where every attendee will enjoy an energetic live performance with original acoustic instrumentation. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines as well as hard ciders will be available for purchase. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists. Elm Street's full guidelines can be found here: www.elmstreetarts.org/before-you-go

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Please note that all sales are final and the concert is rain or shine. Tables and seats are available at varying levels. Saturday September 26th - 7:30pm

