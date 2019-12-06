Dad's Garage Announces A New Season Of Improvised Dungeons And Dragons

Journey into the Realm of Improvised Nerdery! An improv comedy tribute to the classic pen-and-paper role-playing game, guided by our Dungeon Master and featuring a stalwart band of Player-Characters, portrayed by the Dad's Garage cast of improvisers.

For decades Dungeons and Dragons has been a beloved mainstay of nerd-dom. In this tabletop game, participants role-play as elves, dwarves, wizards, and more, slaying dragons, exploring mysterious lands and battling creatures all under the watchful eye of the Dungeon Master. The original Dungeons and Dragons always incorporated a large amount of improv-the Dungeon Master devises a set up, and players have to make up a story as they move forward in this world.



In Improvised Dungeons and Dragons, Dad's Garage performers use all the storytelling skills at the heart of D&D, but with a good dose of silly improv added in. The 90-minute improv show marries the format of D&D but with theatrical elements including costumes, sound effects, and special lighting. Just like the original game, improvisers take on a character role complete with strength, dexterity, constitution, intelligence, wisdom, and charisma stats which are determined before the performance. Audience members provide input to the Dungeon Master throughout the show, which helps shape the course of the story.



Deep knowledge of D&D isn't a prerequisite to enjoying this show-Improvised Dungeons and Dragons is simply actors telling compelling stories in cool costumes with a few jokes thrown in for good measure!

Founded in 1995, Dad's Garage Theatre Company has grown from a small volunteer led organization to a thriving mid-size theatre led by professional artistic and administrative staff that includes over 300 volunteers and performers. We now entertain more than 33,000 people each year in Atlanta, at public events across the state, and at improv festivals across the continent. In addition to outrageous original productions, Dad's Garage produces improv shows year-round, educates young improvisers in a high school outreach program, and facilitates classes and workshops for the general public.





