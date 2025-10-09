DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS and More Take The Stage In October At The Springer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As temperatures cool and leaves begin to fall, Georgia’s historic Springer Opera House is once again embracing spooky season in style. This October, the 154-year-old National Historic Landmark isn’t just serving up theatrical chills—it’s conjuring ghosts, monsters, laughter, and even a little “Time Warp” magic. From haunted history to frightfully funny performances, the Springer promises an October filled with spine-tingling fun for audiences of all kinds.

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

October 17–November 2, 2025

Think you know Dracula? Think again. In Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, the world’s most infamous neck-biting villain gets a hilarious reinvention in a genre-bending performance that fuses classic horror with modern slapstick comedy. Directed by Springer Artistic Director Keith McCoy, the show features a cast of quick-changing actors delivering over-the-top performances and nonstop laughs. Expect mistaken identities, creaking coffins, and plenty of outrageous antics as this not-so-serious Count stumbles through one comic catastrophe after another.

“It’s Mel Brooks meets Bram Stoker,” said McCoy. “Audiences will get both the chills and the giggles.”

With fast-paced humor, rapid costume changes, and gleeful parody, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors offers a perfect night out for fans of horror and comedy alike—recommended for audiences ages 16 and up.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW WITH LIVE SHADOW CAST

October 25 – One Night Only!

Get ready to jump to the right and do the Time Warp again! This year marks 50 years of absolute pleasure, and the Springer Opera House is celebrating with a wild, one-night-only screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, complete with a live shadow cast performing every scene in sync onstage.

Audiences are invited to dress up, sing along, and revel in the interactive cult-classic tradition. Admission includes a show-ready prop bag with full participation instructions, and the best costume of the night will win a limited-edition vinyl soundtrack LP from Blue Canary Records in Uptown Columbus.

“Rocky Horror is all about audience energy,” McCoy said. “We’re bringing that electric, anything-goes atmosphere back for one unforgettable night.”

GHOST TOURS OF THE SPRINGER OPERA HOUSE

Select Dates Throughout October

By day, the Springer Opera House is a celebrated theatre and the official State Theatre of Georgia. But after dark, it’s home to legends, whispers, and ghostly visitors from the past.

Join a haunted history Ghost Tour and uncover the supernatural side of the Springer’s 19th-century halls. Knowledgeable guides share eerie tales of unexplained footsteps, vanishing apparitions, and spectral figures said to appear in the balcony when the house is empty. Each tour weaves local history with spine-chilling legend, enhanced by flickering lights and creaking floors that make the Springer’s ghost tours a must for lovers of mystery and the macabre.

For the ultimate spooky season experience, the SpringerWeen Bundle offers admission to all three events—Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Celebration, and the Springer Ghost Tour—for just $85.

Tickets and more information are available at www.springeroperahouse.org, by calling the Box Office at (706) 327-3688, or in person at 103 10th Street, Columbus, Georgia 31901.