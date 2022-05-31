Cooperstown Summer Music Festival Announces 24th Season

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival returns for its 24th season with five concerts in August. Music lovers of all stripes should take note of CSMF's exciting lineup, which celebrates the Festival's return after a two year Covid hiatus.

"This season we are offering the Cooperstown community a collection of performances spanning an exceptionally wide range of musical styles and traditions," says Festival Founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis.

The much-acclaimed Imani Winds opens the festival with a program of music for wind quintet at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on August 2 at 7pm. The GRAMMY-nominated ensemble is famous for their innovative programming and dynamic performances, and Cooperstown audiences can expect a concert filled with their signature fresh energy and technical expertise.

The Verona Quartet returns to the Festival on August 8 at 7pm at the Otesaga Resort Hotel. This multi-award-winning quartet, veterans of the Festival and a CSMF audience favorite, will perform a program of Puccini, Beethoven, and Dvorak's beloved "American" Quartet.

The Festival continues with a performance by the Caroga Arts Ensemble entitled 'Musical Kaleidoscope' on August 10 at 7pm at the Otesaga Resort Hotel. The ensemble, led by cellist Kyle Price, will offer a program ranging from bluegrass and classical to jazz and pop; intended as a gift to the Cooperstown community; tickets will be by donation.

"CSMF is thrilled to have Caroga Arts Ensemble making their festival debut, a group with local ties whose players will be presenting a really imaginative and diverse program," says Chesis.

The violinist Danbi Um and guitarist Jiji will present a duo performance on Monday, August 22 at 7pm at the Otesaga Resort Hotel. These young virtuosos will join forces for a genre-spanning program including works by Corelli, Paganini, Piazzolla and Ella Fitzgerald.

The festival concludes with a trip to South America with a performance by the Brazilian jazz supergroup Trio da Paz, whom NPR describes as the "cream of expatriate Brazilian musicians in the US", on August 29 at 7pm at the Farmers' Museum.

For all events, audience members must show proof of vaccination, including a required booster shot for those who are eligible.

Lineup

Imani Winds

Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 7:00-9:00pm, Otesaga Resort Hotel

An evening of chamber music with the GRAMMY-nominated wind quintet.

Verona String Quartet

Monday, August 8, 7:00-9:00pm, Otesaga Resort Hotel

The multi-award-winning quartet performs a program of Puccini, Beethoven, and Dvorak.

Musical Kaleidoscope: The Caroga Arts Ensemble

Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 7:00-9:00pm, Otesaga Resort Hotel

Tickets are by donation and can be reserved online at cooperstownmusicfest.org.

Danbi Um, violin and Jiji, guitar

Monday, August 22, 2022, 7:00-9:00pm, Otesaga Resort Hotel

A duo performance by two young virtuosos including works by Corelli, Paganini, Piazzolla and more.

Brazillian Jazz Legends: Trio da Paz

Monday, August 29, 2022, 7:00-9:00pm, The Farmers' Museum

A night of jazz with this Brazillian supergroup.

Tickets:

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order.

