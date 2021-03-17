City Springs Theatre Names Jalise Wilson Company Manager

City Springs Theatre Company Executive/Artistic Director Brandt Blocker has announced Ms. Jalise Wilson as company manager for the Sandy Springs-based nonprofit arts organization.

Ms. Wilson is a proud New Orleans native who relocated to Atlanta in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. She is a cum laude graduate of the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor where she earned her BFA in musical theatre with a minor in community action and social change. During her studies, she served as an administrative assistant for the University of Michigan Department of Theatre and Drama. In 2014, Ms. Wilson performed her first professional contract at The Muny Theatre in St. Louis, where she earned her Actors' Equity card and became a proud member of the union. She went on to sign with a talent agency and performed throughout the New York Tri-State area. Since 2017, Ms. Wilson performed for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Productions, where she earned the rank of vocal captain--working as a liaison between artists and upper management, coordinating schedules, and collaborating on employee performance evaluations.

"I have had the pleasure to know and work with Jalise for many years," said Blocker. "She comes from a strong, talented, and beautiful family. I've witnessed her develop a vigorous work ethic and professional acumen that will serve her well as company manager of City Springs Theatre. She is, quite frankly, the perfect fit for our organization; and, I am thrilled to have her join our team!"

Company manager is a full-time position with responsibility for all functions related to managing and administering the artistic company functions of a professional nonprofit theatre company. The company manager provides management, logistics, and oversight to all artistic contractors including cast members (union and non-union), production team, creative team, and musicians for all of City Springs Theatre Company's mainstage productions and education programs. Ms. Wilson will begin her work immediately with Actors' Equity Association to ensure the safe and timely return of union actors to the Byers Theatre stage at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

"I am elated to join the staff of City Springs Theatre as company manager," said Wilson. "The team at City Springs Theatre is like a family, and I am eager to make a positive contribution to the company and to the greater Atlanta theatre community."

Ms. Wilson joins Blocker, Associate Artistic Director Shuler Hensley, Managing Director Natalie DeLancey, Casting Director Kayce Grogan-Wallace, Production Director Jon Summers, Media and Marketing Director Mason Wood, Public Relations Director Jennifer Wilkes, Patron Service Manager Amy Quinn, Education Manager Jenna Gamerl, Administrative Assistant Arielle Geller, Resident Choreographer Cindy Mora Reiser, and Orchestra Manager Jeff Macko as the staff of City Springs Theatre Company.