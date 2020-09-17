Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COMPLETENESS Goes Virtual At Horizon

The show runs Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-3 at 7:30PM EST.

Sep. 17, 2020  

Horizon Theatre has joined together with Tony-Award-Winning playwright Itamar Moses as well as Science ATL to organize a virtual production of Itamar's play, Completeness, running Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 2-3 at 7:30PM EST. Though the suggested donation amount is $10 or more, tickets are free for everyone.

In Completeness, Elliot, a computer scientist, and Molly, a molecular biologist, are struggling with the realities of romance. When love is the answer, how do these two intellectuals manage to figure out the equation in the first place?

Post-show discussions will take place immediately following each showing of the play. Moses, along with the cast and director, will take questions from the audience on Saturday, Sept. 26. Following the Sept. 25 and Oct. 2-3 showings, audiences will have access to expert scientists.


