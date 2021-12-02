Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway In Atlanta Offers College Student Rush Tickets For DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! At The Fox Theatre

The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID.

Dec. 2, 2021  

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer a special $30 College Student Rush Ticket for the Atlanta engagement of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, playing the Fox Theatre Dec. 7-12 as part of the 40th anniversary season.

Students simply need to bring valid college student identification to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2021 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by three-time Tony Award-winning director, Jack O'Brien.

For more information about Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Fox Theatre, visit foxtheatre.org or call (855) 285-8499.

