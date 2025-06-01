August Wilson's FENCES to Open at AMC Performance Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for Juneteenth and Father's Day, Atlanta's vibrant theater scene welcomes a powerful new production of August Wilson's Fences-a cornerstone of American drama-staged by AMC Performance Company at the Encore Film & Music Studio. Running from June 13th through June 22nd, this production offers audiences a moving exploration of family, identity, and legacy through the lens of Black American life in the 1950s.

Directed by Geoffrey D. Williams and assistant directed by Dane Troy, the play marks a significant moment for AMC Performance Company, the resident theater company at Encore's new black box studio. Fences stars Douglas Howington as Troy Maxson, the towering patriarch of Wilson's story, with Charmain Howington as Rose Maxson, Cameron Smith as Cory Maxson, Maya Monk as Raynell Maxson, Michael Ward as Gabriel Maxson, Robert King Jr. as Jim Bono, and Robert Hamilton as Lyons Maxson.

Rod Whittaker, producer and owner of Encore Film & Music Studio, expressed his excitement for this landmark production:

"I'm excited to see this production finally go up in our new black box studio space. We love taking on new challenges here, and hopefully this will invite a new audience into our home."

The staging of Fences also reflects a deeper artistic vision from AMC Performance Company. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Robert King Jr. and Associate Artistic Director Valoneecia Tolbert, the company has been committed to presenting both original works and classics that honor and reflect the Black experience. Their previous productions include For the Love of Mahalaia, The Voices of Donny Hathaway by: Robert King Jr., and Tales of a Blerd Ballerina by Valoneecia Tolbert.

King shared his thoughts on bringing Wilson's work to the studio:

"As we continue to thrive-despite the budget cuts and funding challenges facing theaters nationwide-I felt it was important to return to one of Black theater's greatest staples: August Wilson. My hope is to bring one of his plays to our space every June."

Wilson's Fences, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play and part of his 10-play Century Cycle, captures the complexities of a former Negro League baseball player turned sanitation worker struggling with past dreams and present responsibilities. The 2016 film adaptation, starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, brought renewed attention to the play's enduring impact. Now, Atlanta audiences have the chance to experience this iconic story in an intimate, live setting.

Performances run Fridays through Sundays from June 13 to June 22 at Encore Film & Music Studio, located in the Fireworks City Building at 4523 Fulton Industrial Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30336.

