Atlanta Shakespeare Company Presents William Luce's BRONTE: A Portrait of Charlotte

Article Pixel Feb. 11, 2020  

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents William Luce's Brontë: A Portrait of Charlotte.

Brontë begins in 1849 with Charlotte, at thirty-three, returning from Scarborough, where she has buried Anne, her youngest sister. Only Charlotte and her stern God-fearing father are left in this house of memories and she has resigned herself to the notion that she will live and die a lonely old maid.

As the play unfolds, Charlotte comes to terms with her genius and her need for love. Written by the author of Barrymore and The Belle of Amherst. Starring Mary Ruth Ralston as Charlotte.

Join the cast and crew members for a lively Q&A on Sunday March 1, 2020. Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com




